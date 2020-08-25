The Gym-Free Pandemic Workout: Kettlebells, Indian Clubs, Sandbags, Oh My! - OZY | A Modern Media Company

The Gym-Free Pandemic Workout: Kettlebells, Indian Clubs, Sandbags, Oh My!

The Gym-Free Pandemic Workout: Kettlebells, Indian Clubs, Sandbags, Oh My!

By Eugene S. Robinson

Making muscle do more of what it was made to do has been with us since way before fern bars. But it took COVID to remind us.
SourceGetty

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because if might makes right, getting mighty is alrighty!

By Eugene S. Robinson

Coronavirus Central: OZY looks at the virus sweeping the planet and its impact.Coronavirus Central: OZY looks at the virus sweeping the planet and its impact.
  • With gyms shuttered, it’s time to get back to the basics of old-school workouts with kettlebells, Indian clubs and sandbags.
  • These simple items accomplish a total body workout that typical gym gear can’t match.

“COVID’s closing down the office?”

It was March and the word had come down: Working from home was now mandatory, a development that set the wheels spinning. You see, all of that commute time could now be turned into Project Yoke: Those who were so inclined could use that extra hour of not being boxed in on a freeway of weekday misery to get in shape! We could get our collective asses to a gym!

It was a glorious 30-second celebration before more news came across the media transom: “Gyms will be closed too, BTW.”

Cue: clown music.

It took two weeks of letting the body rest from injury. Maybe a week more of “I’m going to get more flexible.” And then one week of full-blown panic precipitated by someone in a Zoom meeting busting off with, “Wow … looks like you’ve really lost some weight.”

For me, it doesn’t get much more elegant than being able to get a total body workout with one tool.

Tim Dymmel, gym owner

A guy who has spent his entire life training in martial arts and lifting weights has zero interest in hearing that he looks less formidable.

To the rescue: all of the strength guys who hadn’t been inside a “conventional” gym in years. These are adherents to old-style strength methods, like Brooks Kubik, Matteo Fadini and an Italian Karl Gotch obsessive, plus many who, more impressed with results, have been lifting everything other than weights.

Strong muscular man with muscles holding heavy red kettlebell with his hand on the gym floor prepared for cross strength and conditioning training and workout

Kettlebell training

Kettlebells

“I trained exclusively with three kettlebells and an occasional pull-up bar for three years,” says Tim Dymmel, a CrossFit competitor and gym owner. “I was in great shape for rugby, my job in construction and then as a police officer.”

For the uninitiated, kettlebells are cast-iron balls with top-mounted handles. A cannonball with a handle. Brilliant The basis of your workout with a kettlebell — which can be bought online and run the weight range from 5 pounds to I’ve-lost-my-mind 80-pounders — is also simple: You swing it, either one-handed or with both hands, between your legs and not any higher than your chest.

“I like elegant solutions,” Dymmel says. “For me, it doesn’t get much more elegant than being able to get a total-body workout with one tool.”

I used to bench 345 pounds for reps, squat 405 for comfortable sets of six and deadlift more than 600. In my driveway during lunchtime I felt ridiculous swinging a kettlebell. I felt even more ridiculous doing the farmer’s walk exercise, where you’re just walking around, a kettlebell in each hand. Just walking. That’s it. It’s supposed to work your grip. I scoffed.

By the next day, I was a believer. And as soon as I could move again, I was back at it, not only with kettlebells but also with other old-style accoutrements such as …

Indian Clubs

If you ever had the occasion to wander into an old-style gym, you’ve seen these. They look like bowling pins, are made of steel or wood and sit in the corner until an old guy who knows what the hell the deal is comes along. They’re called Indian clubs because supposedly they originated on the Indian subcontinent. They require a lot of what feels like useless swinging, but beyond the seeming stasis of a traditional weights routine that seeks to isolate muscles, they make the muscles work the way that muscles work: in concert. My shoulders, which have irked me for months, have ceased to do so.

As Omar Lima, of Functional Core Fitness, put it in an earlier OZY piece: “If you think about strength as the walls of a house, balance would be the foundation and endurance is what keeps it working together.”

So while working the grips on the club, the fingers, hands, forearms, biceps, triceps and shoulders are not one and done after a few reps. Nope. You go on for minutes. If you can, that is. Will you look like a bodybuilder after three months with these things? No. But strength is not static and you will be strong. Maybe even strong enough for …

Exercise With WeightBag, SandBag

A Wreck Bag

Sandbags

Now, these are not really sandbags (though you can certainly use a sandbag The proprietary names are Wreck Bags and Bulgarian Bags. Filled with sand, water or rubber, weighted bags are a good complement to kettlebells and Indian clubs, since all of them emphasize muscle in motion.

The best part of these bags, outside of them not costing much — the Wreck Bag is considerably cheaper (about $50) than boutique Bulgarian Bags, which can run $300 or more — is that with one tossed over your shoulders you can squat, do lunges or just plain run. Because I’m still a firm believer in not missing leg day, bro.

Below is my workout. Note: Your injuries are not my responsibility, so consult a doctor first and heed what Dymmel told me before selling me my first kettlebell: “While kettlebells are fantastic tools, a tool is only as good as its user. I’ve seen and corrected terrible form over the years with kettlebells, and even body-weight squats and pushups.” So seek the help of a professional if need be.

How Eugene Is Trying to Kill Himself Today

All to be performed with a kettlebell of your choosing. At present, Im swinging a 35-pounder.

  • 10 swings: start with right hand, then switch to left
  • 10 overhead presses: see above
  • 10 bent-over rows
  • 5 sets of 10 goblet squats: Hold the kettlebell in front of you like you were trying to place it on a shelf and squat
  • 5 sets of 10 Indian club halos: If you don’t have an Indian club, you can use a sledgehammer. Hold it in front of you and then rotate, starting with your left side, to the back, like you were John Henry. The shoulder girdle loves it.
  • 10 minutes of sandbag stuff, à la Turkish get-ups: Like on your back on the ground and hold the sandbag above you like you’re about to bench it. Then you stand up. Easy, yeah? Give it a try. We’ll wait.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

Around the World

How the World’s Smartphone King Is Beating the Pandemic

South Korea is widely seen as a model in the fight against the virus.

The New + the Next

The Lurking Mystery of the Pandemic: Why Is It Gentler on Children?

The virus isn’t affecting children the way it is adults.

The New + the Next

How Grad Schools Woo Students Amid the Pandemic

A growing number of grad schools are waiving the need for standardized test scores this year as they look to attract students despite lockdowns.

News + Politics

Political Campaigns Offer Customer Service Amid Pandemic

Campaigns adopting customer service tactics may mean a more responsive democracy for us all.

Around the World

Back to School in China: Smaller Classes, Innovations and Lessons for Others

Used to cramped classrooms and long hours, some students are celebrating social distancing norms at school.

True Stories

India's Hydroxychloroquine Machine Was Built to Fight Colonialism

The British, not any pandemic, were the targets of the firm that launched India's pharma industry — and the production of the drug that Donald Trump touted as a silver bullet against COVID-19.

News + Politics

Market Tumult Challenges the Classic Stocks-Bonds Portfolio

Investors are “at the mercy of the gods” now that bonds are behaving like equities.

The New + the Next

Stanford’s Top Doctor: Coronavirus Will Reshape Digital Health Care Forever

Dr Lloyd Minor says you might be giving your blood pressure over video chat before long — thanks to the pandemic.

Good Sh*t

How to Come Out of Quarantine in a Relationship

Dating during coronavirus is possible — you just need to be creative.

The New + the Next

Flatten the Curve? The Fed’s Trying to Get Ahead of It

The US central bank's decision to buy junk bonds is leading to a rally in that asset class unseen since 2008.

The New + the Next

Can His 10-Minute Coronavirus Test Help Stop the Next Pandemic?

Suresh Neethirajan can test for coronavirus in poultry with a colorful strip.

Around the World

Have a Cough or Flu (But Not Coronavirus)? Try These Home Remedies

Flu symptoms suck.

News + Politics

Special Briefing: How Coronavirus Is Killing Globalism

The more coronavirus spreads, the more crucial global cooperation becomes.

Around the World

The Coronavirus' Next Victim: China's Olympic Dreams

Since 2016, China has plotted to overcome its poor performance at the Rio Olympics.

News + Politics

Special Briefing: Can the Coronavirus Make China More Transparent?

The outbreak of China’s new coronavirus is a serious test for the otherwise secretive government.