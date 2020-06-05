The 30-Day Justice Plan - OZY | A Modern Media Company

The 30-Day Justice Plan

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because there are important steps each of us can take to learn and to enact change.

Eight minutes and 46 seconds: That’s how long it took an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department to take the life of George Floyd, a cheerful father of two who was a great athlete and loved to dance. What can you do with that amount of time?

As the reset of America is underway, understanding the role you can play in a system of change can be difficult, but we encourage you to listen, learn and be active — as we are also trying to.

While this is not a comprehensive list, we encourage our readers, especially non-Black ones, to use the time you have to take steps toward justice. To start, spend more than eight minutes and 46 seconds a day to be part of this change.

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

  • Watch Megan Ming Francis’ “Let’s Get to the Root of Racial Injustice” TEDx Talk.

Day 4 

Day 5

Day 6

  • Dinner and a movie: Order food from a local Black-owned restaurant and watch Ava DuVernay’s 13th on Netflix.

Day 7

  • Watch Alfre Woodard performing Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech.

Day 8

Day 9

Days 10–16

  • Read The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, by Michelle Alexander, after buying it from a Black-owned bookstore.

Day 17

  • Give your copy of The New Jim Crow to a friend and spend a day reflecting on what you’ve learned.

Day 18 

Day 19

  • Donate to the Movement for Black Lives.
  • Call your local elected leaders and police chief to advocate for police de-escalation training, if they don’t require it already.

Day 20

Day 21 

Day 22

Days 23–26 

Day 27

Day 28

Day 29

Day 30

Compiled with inspiration from Justice in June, by Bryanna Wallace and Autumn Gupta, and Anti-Racism Resources, by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.

