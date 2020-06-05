The 30-Day Justice Plan

Because there are important steps each of us can take to learn and to enact change.

Eight minutes and 46 seconds: That’s how long it took an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department to take the life of George Floyd, a cheerful father of two who was a great athlete and loved to dance. What can you do with that amount of time?

As the reset of America is underway, understanding the role you can play in a system of change can be difficult, but we encourage you to listen, learn and be active — as we are also trying to.

While this is not a comprehensive list, we encourage our readers, especially non-Black ones, to use the time you have to take steps toward justice. To start, spend more than eight minutes and 46 seconds a day to be part of this change.

Day 1

Read “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” by Peggy McIntosh.

Sit in the discomfort of confronting your own privilege. Consider not only the privilege you have but how it affects your life.

Day 2

Day 3

Watch Megan Ming Francis’ “Let’s Get to the Root of Racial Injustice” TEDx Talk.

Day 4

Listen to the “Keep the Fight” episode of Pod Save the People.

Day 5

Read “Who Gets to Be Afraid in America?” by Ibram X. Kendi.

Day 6

Dinner and a movie: Order food from a local Black-owned restaurant and watch Ava DuVernay’s 13th on Netflix.

Day 7

Watch Alfre Woodard performing Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech.

Day 8

Read “The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House,” by Audre Lorde.

Day 9

Read “The Bridge Poem,” by Kate Rushin.

Days 10–16

Read The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, by Michelle Alexander, after buying it from a Black-owned bookstore.

Day 17

Give your copy of The New Jim Crow to a friend and spend a day reflecting on what you’ve learned.

Day 18

Explore and read pieces from History Is a Weapon.

Day 19

Donate to the Movement for Black Lives.

Call your local elected leaders and police chief to advocate for police de-escalation training, if they don’t require it already.

Day 20

Watch I Am Not Your Negro (available on Amazon and Kanopy).

Day 21

Watch Britney Cooper’s “The Racial Politics of Time” TED Talk.

Day 22

Support Black-owned businesses. Here’s a list of places you can support from afar.

Donate to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Dance to music made by Black artists. Here’s a playlist from OZY:

Days 23–26

Read Freedom Is a Constant Struggle, by Angela Davis.

Day 27

Buy children’s books featuring diverse characters and donate them to a local school. Here’s one list; you can find many more online.

Day 28

Read “The Case for Reparations,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Day 29

Listen to “A Decade of Watching Black People Die” on NPR’s Code Switch podcast.

Day 30

Read “Revolutionary Hope: A Conversation Between James Baldwin and Audre Lorde.”

Send this list to a friend and challenge them to see whether they can devote a small portion of each day for a month to supporting a more just America.

Compiled with inspiration from Justice in June, by Bryanna Wallace and Autumn Gupta, and Anti-Racism Resources, by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.