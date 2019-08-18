Take a Trip Through the First U.S. State to Allow Women to Vote

When we think of women’s suffrage in the United States, places like New York and Massachusetts come to mind, where conventions and marches were held in support of women’s suffrage before the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. But Wyoming, a state known for cowboy culture, wide-open spaces and frontier history, has the oldest suffrage history in the entire country.

In fact, it was the first territory in the free world to grant women the right to vote — and it was 51 years ahead of the rest of the U.S. to pass the 19th Amendment. The Cowboy State, which is actually the Equality State, is home to many firsts for women throughout history: the first female governor, the first female jurors, the first town that was governed entirely by women — to name just a few. Wyoming was so passionate about its women that when it was invited to join the Union on the condition of women’s suffrage being revoked, it said, “Nah, we’re good.”

In honor of 2019 being the 150th year of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, here’s how to take a road trip to see the state through a suffrage lens.

Cheyenne

After four years of restoration, the Capitol building in Wyoming’s capital city, Cheyenne, is open for self-guided tours. A key stop: the Historic Supreme Court Room, which is where statehood and women’s suffrage were discussed. Here in 1869, women’s suffrage was made into law. “My heart swells every time I step into the Equality Room,” says Wyoming state Sen. Affie Ellis. “I think of all the women and men before me who made important decisions not only in our state, but our nation.” The Wyoming Capitol Square Project is slated to be finished this fall or winter.

About a five-minute walk away is the former home of Esther Hobart Morris, suffrage leader and the first female justice of the peace of the modern world. The home is now an event space for private parties and events.

Laramie

Trek about an hour west and you’ll hit Laramie, where you’ll find the Wyoming House for Historic Women. With a collection of photos and memorabilia, it honors 13 Wyoming women who were pioneers in law and women’s suffrage, including Louisa Swain, the first woman in the world to cast a vote; Eliza Stewart Boyd, the first woman to serve on a jury; and Martha Symons Boies, the first woman appointed as a bailiff. Be sure to check out the nearby spot where Swain cast her historic vote.

South Pass City

About four hours west of Laramie and just south of the Wind River Reservation is South Pass City, a once-bustling gold mining town and the birthplace of women’s suffrage (it’s now a popular ghost town). It was here in 1869 that William Bright introduced the bill that led to the women’s vote. “We’ve been doing it longer than anyone, and in the middle of nowhere,” says Joe Ellis, superintendent of the South Pass City State Historic Site. In 1870, Esther Hobart Morris served here as the first female justice of the peace. The town, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is open for visits through Sept. 30 this year, and visitors can take self-guided tours of the old town and guided tours of the Carissa gold mine.

Casper

Head back east for about three hours and you’ll hit Casper, once a stop along the Oregon, California, Mormon and Pony Express trails. The National Historic Trails Center shares the stories of more than 400,000 pioneers who traveled these routes between 1841 and 1868. Many of them tell the tale of women’s suffrage — the center has curated many first-person perspectives from diary entries and letters. “Walking on these trails was a lot of work,” says Kylie McCormick, a Wyoming historian and Casper local. “There was a democratizing element that happened on these trails … these women were doing unthinkable things at the time, like turning their dresses into breeches just so they could walk the trails and work like the men.” In September, the center will have a temporary exhibit dedicated to women’s suffrage and history in Wyoming.

