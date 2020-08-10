Would You Die to Do Judo?

Yenguete Anatole, a judoka in Central African Republic, has created a place where Christians and Muslims can train together in martial arts despite the war raging between Séléka militias and the CAR army. “Sport connects people. When we practice sport, we are just human beings,” Anatole says from his studio in Bangui, the capital, where relations between Muslims and Christians are fraught and attended by the ever-present possibility of death. “Courage is part of the moral code of judo. It means you got to go through with this. It means believe in your idea and fight for it.”

Welcome to See/Here, the newest side street of Good Sh*t, where seeing is believing.

Photos by Ugo Lucio Borga, Davide Lemmi and Marco Simoncelli



