What Naples Looks Like Under Lockdown
The usually bustling city is eerily quiet — from the streets to the shops and from the subway to popular churches.
On March 9, 2020, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte officially declared the entire Italian peninsula as a “red zone” –– an unprecedented clampdown aimed to defeat the coronavirus. Photographer Alessio Paduano takes us into the streets of his usually busy and sometimes chaotic home city of Naples to see what lockdown looks like.