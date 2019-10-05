Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From surprise sausage sales to a granny flat fix, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we learned a few curious facts: Volkswagen sells a lot more sausages than cars and there’s a county in the southern U.S. where practically nobody votes (Why? As it goes, that’s not so easy to find out).
We also found out a way to help fix the housing crisis in the U.S. and met a determined inventor trying to tackle the world’s water crises.
Read on for stories about one of the most eco-friendly dive sites in the world, how you can train to be a Big 5 game ranger and why women might make better cops. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: In the Spotlight: Do Women Make Better Police Officers?
Why You Should Care: Newark Police Commander Ivonne Roman wants to help more women get into uniform.
No. 2: Wurst Surprise: Volkswagen’s Best-Selling Product Is a … Sausage
Why You Should Care: The German auto giant’s Wolfsburg plant produces many more wursts than cars.
No. 3: Granny Flats: The Latest Quick Fix for the Housing Crisis
Why You Should Care: This quick, affordable housing solution could avoid the political scrum.
No. 4: Bucket List: This Might Be the Most Eco-Friendly Scuba Dive Resort on Earth
Why You Should Care: There’s diving, and then there’s diving at a remote island without a boat or piece of trash in sight.
No. 5: Beyond Roe vs. Wade: Fetus Adoption Over Abortion in Latin America
Why You Should Care: These innovative but controversial initiatives could serve as a model for abortion battles elsewhere.
No. 6: Who Cares: The County Where (Almost) Nobody Votes
Why You Should Care: Because the stories of counties like these will decide who is president of the United States.
No. 7: Winds, Waves and Water: A Plan for Quenching World Thirst
Why You Should Care: Because potable water is one of the biggest challenges in the developing world.
No. 8: Track a Big Cat: The Grit and Glory of African Field Guide School
Why You Should Care: You get to learn how to approach an elephant on foot and not be killed by a charging buffalo.
No. 9: Off-Ice Influencer: This Hockey Streaming Star Gets Sponsored Like a Player
Why You Should Care: Because he’s changing the esports endorsement game.
No. 10: Secret Lives: The Spy Who Tricked America
Why You Should Care: Because he convinced Americans they were losing the Vietnam War.