Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From mapping voter apathy to making ugly fruit juice, here is the best of OZY this week.

Well, it’s been a particularly interesting week with Trump, Boris and Bibi all ending up on the ropes. It’s all been so much, that some might be asking who cares? Speaking of apathy, this interactive of voting patterns in the U.S. shows exactly where people do — and don’t — go to the polls.

When it comes to caring about the planet and its people, we learned about new products being made from ugly and waste food, and we met a woman fighting for housing rights for all in Portugal.

Read on for stories about a Colombian play bringing former enemies together onstage, a 19th-century novel with still-relevant dating advice and how the Japanese mob inspired Pac-Man. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.