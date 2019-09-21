Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From the Taliban’s mystery PR man to a rising MMA star, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we took some deep dives into the medical industry, including how research aimed at being more inclusive of women might actually be harmful and a potentially game-changing way to thwart unexpected health care costs. We also met a woman working to provide holistic health care to mothers and infants in a refugee camp.
We learned that the Amazon fires are placing unparalleled pressure on America’s meat giants to become more eco-friendly. And that beer in Cincinnati was once brewed underground (you can catch a tour of the cavelike lagering cellars while attending America’s largest Oktoberfest celebration).
Read on for stories about the Taliban’s real (or fake?) PR man, an unforgettable glacier visit and a political fight over ice cream. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Spotlight: Female Medical Research Hits Unlikely Roadblock: Diversity Mandates
Why You Should Care: Policies adopted by the U.S. and Canada to include women as research subjects could hurt them in an unexpected way.
No. 2: Mooove On: Bolsonaro’s Beef With the Amazon Forces US Meat Industry to Change
Why You Should Care: American beef firms have long resisted pressure to reduce their carbon footprints, but the global outcry over Amazon fires is leaving them with little choice.
No. 3: Photo Essay: One Woman’s Fight for Moms in the World’s Largest Refugee Camp
Why You Should Care: Astrid Klomp is striving to provide holistic health care to mothers and infants in the Kutupalong refugee camp.
No. 4: Ice Breaker: Where You Can Hear the Fastest-Moving Glacier in the World
Why You Should Care: Visiting this remote town in Greenland is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close and personal with some famous ice.
No. 5: On the Mat: Two Combat Sports Down: Now She’s Coming for MMA
Why You Should Care: Because atomweight Stamp Fairtex is a global star in the making.
No. 6: Price Fix: A Kelley Blue Book for Hospitals? He’s Got a Fix for Surprise Bills
Why You Should Care: Because there’s ample common ground on health care if you look for it.
No. 7: The Longest War: The Mystery PR Man — or Three — Behind Taliban Propaganda
Why You Should Care: Is he real or fake? One man or many? Nobody knows for sure about Zabihullah Mujahid.
No. 8: Underground Booze: How an Accidental Discovery Led to Cincinnati’s Best Beer Story
Why You Should Care: Oktoberfest is upon us. Here’s your chance to go deep — literally — into beer history.
No. 9: Food Fight: Everyone Screams for Ice Cream. Even the Incarcerated
Why You Should Care: The battle over ice cream behind bars has been raging in the U.S. for at least a century.
No. 10: Opinion: It’s Not Trump, It’s Education
Why You Should Care: Our education system has dropped the ball by allowing White nationalism and conspiracies to grow.