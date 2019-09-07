Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From pineapple power to two-faced cookies, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we learned that squirrels eavesdrop on birds’ chatter to determine whether it’s safe to be out and about. Also, a new species of giant squirrel, which belongs to a rare genera, was discovered in China.

We also learned a lot about food — from Iran’s efforts to stockpile potatoes to Guinea’s efforts to become a pineapple powerhouse. We met a Scottish tea thief who changed India’s history and a two-toned South African cookie iced with the colors of protest.

Read on for stories about shadow players in the election, a time travel store helping kids write, and Egypt’s dramatic steps to curb divorce. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.