Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a female true crime podcast to a coca evangelist, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we met two fascinating women who are pushing legal boundaries. In Colombia, Fabiola Piñacué is making coca a consumer good, and has even confronted the government and drug traffickers about the plant, respected by many for its spiritual and medicinal qualities. In India, Sister Lucy Kalapura spoke out about a bishop accused of rape and was then dismissed by her congregation for “learning to drive a car, taking a loan to buy a car and publishing a collection of poems.”

We also learned Indonesia’s secret for fighting forest fires and a CEO’s secret to happy workers (hint: Lighten up on the workplace rules).

Read on for stories about Elvis’ last No. 1 hit, an amazing hike in the Czech Republic and a true crime podcast that’s twisting a knife in the genre. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.