Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From a YouTubing nun to a good news newsletter, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we met two fascinating women bringing messages to the masses: a nun who is spreading Russian Orthodox faith on YouTube and a blind visionary making beauty products more accessible.
We also learned why Syria is emerging as a leading narcotics exporter and the disturbing reason why some cancer patients are abandoning treatment.
Read on for stories about a genuine good news newsletter, a little-known tourist gem in Prague and Steph Curry’s unlikely trainer. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Sister Act: This YouTubing Nun Helps Russian Orthodoxy Stay Relevant
Why You Should Care: Sister Vassa Larin is on a digital mission to spread the Russian Orthodox faith.
No. 2: Amped in Aleppo: Syria’s Next Big Export: Illegal Pills
Why You Should Care: Containers of banned fenethylline from Syria are popping up in the Mediterranean and Middle East as a battered regime seeks cash.
No. 3: Pretty Awesome: Makeup Makes Progress With Disability-friendly Cosmetics
Why You Should Care: The beauty industry is beginning to tap into a growing market that’s been long ignored.
No. 4: Inbox Sunshine: Need a Little Good News? This Newsletter Is a Positive Must
Why You Should Care: This good news e-newsletter is about how tech and science are helping the planet.
No. 5: Meet the Man: The Unlikely Trainer Behind Steph Curry’s Jump Shot
Why You Should Care: Trainer Brandon Payne never made it as a big-time basketball player, but his NBA roster continues to grow.
No. 6: Disturbing Stats: Why Would Cancer Patients Stop Treatment? Money
Why You Should Care: Almost half of stage 4 breast cancer patients face extreme financial hardship on top of their diagnosis.
No. 7: New Climate Change Frontiers: How the Jet Stream Is Changing Your Weather
Why You Should Care: Scientists are increasingly focusing on the North Atlantic jet stream as an indicator of future climate change trends.
No. 8: Immodest Proposal: Can a Genderless Language Change the Way We Think?
Why You Should Care: Because gender-neutral pronouns encourage inclusivity.
No. 9: Overlooked Hoods: The Hidden Prague Neighborhood Is All About the Beer
Why You Should Care: Most people come for the castle. But this nearby hamlet is one of the city’s best-kept secrets.
No. 10: We Have Other Plans: The Town That Turned Away Woodstock
Why You Should Care: Because the Wallkill generation doesn’t sound quite the same as the Woodstock generation.