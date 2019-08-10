Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From a fake news fighter to a plant-based raincoat, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

This week we met two fascinating women making a difference in the tech space. Indian Police Service officer Rema Rajeshwari is fighting rampant fake news using a traditional form of storytelling to keep villagers better informed — and safer. And Juleyka Lantigua-Williams is bringing inclusivity to podcasts, showing the industry how to amplify underrepresented voices.

We also learned why Mexico hasn’t been banking on its edible bugs and how carbon-neutral fashion can be chic and planet-saving.

Read on for stories about the new breakup industry, a little-known tourist gem in Buenos Aires and how Toni Morrison lives on. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Truth Fighter: She Keeps Fake News From Getting Deadly — Because WhatsApp Won’t

Fakenews

Why You Should Care: Indian Police Service officer Rema Rajeshwari stopped WhatsApp lynchings in at least 400 villages in India.

No. 2: Listen Up: Turning Up the Volume on Podcast Voices From the Margins

Podcasts

Why You Should Care: Juleyka Lantigua-Williams’ experiment could show the industry an economically sustainable way to amplify underrepresented voices.

No. 3: Business of Bugs: Mexico Could Be the Top Source of Edible Insects. Here’s Why It’s Not

Bugs

Why You Should Care: Mexico is getting left behind as edible insects turn into big business.

No. 4: Plant Protection: This Raincoat Made From Algae Offers a Message of Hope

Raincoat

Why You Should Care: Using carbon sequestration to make plastic could pave the way for carbon-negative materials.

No. 5: The Huddle: The World’s Best Rugby Team Is Bleeding Top Players … to Japan

Rugby

Why You Should Care: An exodus from New Zealand’s All Blacks is threatening the legacy of the world’s most successful rugby nation.

No. 6: Conservative Catch-Up: Can Startup Energy Help Democrats?

Energy

Why You Should Care: A healthy startup environment may be giving Democrats a leg up for 2020 … if these firms don’t sell out before then.

No. 7: Broken-Heart Biz: A New Industry Is on the Rise, Thanks to Your Breakup

Breakup

Why You Should Care: Because one person’s heartache is someone else’s business.

No. 8: Overlooked Neighborhoods: The Little-Known Gritty Cultural Hub in Buenos Aires

Abasto

Why You Should Care: You don’t come to ordinary-looking Abasto for an Instagram snap. You come for the spirit.

No. 9: Beloved Writer: How the Timeless Toni Morrison Lives On

Toni

Why You Should Care: The legendary author has died at age 88 but pulls along generations of writers in her wake.

No. 10: True Story: Just Let Me Speak to My Family

Kashmir

Why You Should Care: Kashmir has changed forever, and tens of thousands of Kashmiris away from home can’t even check on their loved ones.

