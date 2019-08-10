Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a fake news fighter to a plant-based raincoat, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we met two fascinating women making a difference in the tech space. Indian Police Service officer Rema Rajeshwari is fighting rampant fake news using a traditional form of storytelling to keep villagers better informed — and safer. And Juleyka Lantigua-Williams is bringing inclusivity to podcasts, showing the industry how to amplify underrepresented voices.

We also learned why Mexico hasn’t been banking on its edible bugs and how carbon-neutral fashion can be chic and planet-saving.

Read on for stories about the new breakup industry, a little-known tourist gem in Buenos Aires and how Toni Morrison lives on. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.