Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From pumping up voter engagement to training in the air, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we took you beyond the border, sharing untold migration stories from places where the crisis starts — like in Central America, where transgender people who are seeking asylum in the U.S. face harrowing situations. And could Trump be right about slashing foreign aid to reduce migration? The numbers tell a compelling story.

We also learned Colorado has the secret sauce for getting voters to the ballot box and how Sega envisioned a future of game streaming long before it was cool.

Read on for stories about age-old tips for living longer, how Buddhism is bouncing back, a new show to binge-watch and a heartwarming love story that started in prison. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.