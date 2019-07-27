Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From an inspirational table tennis champ to big election ad changes, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we learned a lot about the toll of climate change on mental health — how doctors will diagnose it in the future and how it impacts women versus men. And we met a 53-year-old table tennis champion from Palestine who wields a mighty paddle in the face of so many obstacles because she just wants to play.

Read on for stories about big election ad changes for Facebook and Google, apps stealing your privacy, Venezuelan doctors saving lives in Chile and a hidden Polish village in Turkey. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.