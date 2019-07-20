Our 10 Must-Read Stories — The OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From an alien fashion trend to lessons from space, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

This week we learned about a stark new fashion trend: influencers and drag performers who are popularizing a less human-looking aesthetic — somewhat like Hollywood’s typical depictions of aliens. And we met a man who is on the verge of enabling electric vehicles to charge in as little time as it takes to fill a tank of gas.

Read on for stories about why the Soviet Union lost the space race, stunning alternatives to Machu Picchu, a version of Friends for modern Orthodox Jews and the next Steve Irwin. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Special Series: Can the New Space Race Really Make America Great Again?

spacerace

Why You Should Care: For some, Apollo 11 is all about proving American superiority. But that’s not the real lesson here.

Much more >>

No. 2: Out of This World: Alien Beauty Invades the World of Fashion

Alien

Why You Should Care: This subculture reflects the reality of the post-gender world.

Much more >>

No. 3: Take a Different Hike: Why Peru Wants You to Avoid Machu Picchu

Peru

Why You Should Care: Amid growing concerns about overcrowding, the Peruvian tourism industry is now luring visitors to other stunning trails and historic venues.

Much more >>

No. 4: Good News: How Nigeria Is Winning the Battle Against HIV

Hivwin

Why You Should Care: The country’s fight against HIV starts with the basics: knowing whether you have it.

Much more >>

No. 5: Love Curiously: The Filmmaker Creating ‘Friends’ for Modern Orthodox Jews

filmmaker

Why You Should Care: Leah Gottfried is documenting the complex love lives of an often overlooked community.

Much more >>

No. 6: Special Series: What If You Could Charge an Electric Car as Fast as Filling the Tank?

Electriccar

Why You Should Care: Because a battery revolution could be upon us.

Much more >>

No. 7: Beyond the Border: Refugee Ripple Effect: The ‘Send Them Back’ Strategy Is Spreading

Refugeeripple

Why You Should Care: Nations are increasingly violating international law and returning refugees to war zones.

Much more >>

No. 8: Animal Man: The Next Steve Irwin Brings Species Back From the Dead

Steveirwin

Why You Should Care: Because Forrest Galante is finding species the world gave up on.

Much more >>

No. 9: Immodest Proposal: Equal Pay for Women’s Sports? That’s Not Nearly Enough

Equalpay

Why You Should Care: Female athletes also need equal time in the public eye.

Much more >>

No. 10: What Happened: How the Soviet Union Lost the Space Race

Spacerace

Why You Should Care: Until the mid-1960s, the USSR was winning the race to the moon. So what happened?

Much more >>

