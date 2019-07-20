Our 10 Must-Read Stories — The OZY Highlight Reel

From an alien fashion trend to lessons from space, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we learned about a stark new fashion trend: influencers and drag performers who are popularizing a less human-looking aesthetic — somewhat like Hollywood’s typical depictions of aliens. And we met a man who is on the verge of enabling electric vehicles to charge in as little time as it takes to fill a tank of gas.

Read on for stories about why the Soviet Union lost the space race, stunning alternatives to Machu Picchu, a version of Friends for modern Orthodox Jews and the next Steve Irwin. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.