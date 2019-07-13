Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From Chinese startup secrets to at-home brain stimulation, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

This week we uncovered a dirty secret about the dumping of Northern waste into Southern states. We also learned that Chinese startups are edging out their Silicon Valley competitors with a secret weapon: optimism.

Read on for stories about mainstream trans porn, a once-in-a-lifetime hike and a shocking disappearance that you may not have heard of. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Love Thy Neighbor: The Bible Belt Is Becoming a Dumping Ground

Biblebelt

Why You Should Care: Progressive waste laws are playing a game of “pass the trash” that falls mostly on poor, rural, minority communities in the South.

Much more >>

No. 2: DIY Health: Can At-Home Brain Stimulation Really Treat Depression?

Brain

Why You Should Care: Companies are increasingly peddling personal brain-stimulating devices, but there’s little evidence yet that they work.

Much more >>

No. 3: Positive Business: Chinese Startups Are Beating Silicon Valley … at Hopefulness

Hopefulness

Why You Should Care: Despite the trade war, China’s business climate is more hopeful than in the United States — at least for startups.

Much more >>

No. 4: Eye-Opening History: Taking the First — and Only — Reproduction Tour in America

Reproductiontour

Why You Should Care: Want to know more about the history of birth control and abortion in New York City? Take this two-hour tour.

Much more >>

No. 5: Expanding Options: Trans Porn, Long Shunned, Goes Mainstream

Transporn

Why You Should Care: Led by stars with growing evidence of audience appeal, trans porn is stepping out of the shadows and into the limelight.

Much more >>

No. 6: Original Series: How Digital Banks Are Breaking Up Latin America’s Finance Monopolies

Digitalbanks

Why You Should Care: Banks have enjoyed decades of monopolistic control in Latin America. A growing band of new digital banks is threatening their hegemony.

Much more >>

No. 7: The Thread: The National Team With a History of Fighting Back

Soccer

Why You Should Care: Because Team USA’s stars hope their World Cup triumph will carry over to their legal battles off the field.

Much more >>

No. 8: Meet Her at OZY Fest: She Knows How to Bank on Female Sexual Pleasure

Pleasure

Why You Should Care: Because making money can be gender-blind. Or not.

Much more >>

No. 9: Worldly Walks: Take a Magnificent Glimpse Into Myanmar’s Tribal North

Tribalnorth

Why You Should Care: It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see an untouched corner of the country.

Much more >>

No. 10: Flashback: Why Thousands of Sikh Men Disappeared at the Hands of Police

Sikhmen

Why You Should Care: A crackdown saw a generation of young men go missing at the hands of Indian security forces.

Much more >>

