Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From till death do us part to the business of death, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we let you in on one reason political campaigns have been going against conventional wisdom when it comes to their subject lines. Then we dove into the coffin industry — which is, and sorry about this, dying. Too heavy? Discover a feminist beer from Spain with a unique name.
Read on for more stories on love, prison and one literary giant you may never have heard of. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Box of Tricks: Why the Coffin Industry Is Dying for Disruption
Why You Should Care: The funeral business is in churn, but the big players aren’t hurting — they’re consolidating their monopoly.
Much more >>
No. 2: Email Fatigue: 2020 Contenders Are Subjecting Us to Mile-Long Subject Lines
Why You Should Care: Democratic candidates think they’re gaming Google. But is it just getting on people’s nerves?
Much more >>
No. 3: Lockup Love: She Was the Mom of Two Inmates and Now Performs Prison Weddings
Why You Should Care: Jo Anne Hall turned her own life around as a wedding officiant in an unlikely place.
Much more >>
No. 4: Legal Eagle: This Hulking Lawyer Leads the Courtroom Charge Against Apple
Why You Should Care: Mark Rifkin, a one-time football player, is tackling an alleged Silicon Valley monopoly.
Much more >>
No. 5: Literary Legend: This American Maverick Ruled the Lesbian Literary Scene of Paris
Why You Should Care: Poet Natalie Clifford Barney became a champion of gay rights, simply by refusing to follow the rules.
Much more >>
No. 6: Kickin’ It: Afghanistan’s Stunning New Success Story: Sports
Why You Should Care: From cricket and soccer to martial arts and wrestling, sports are allowing the country to dream of a new identity.
Much more >>
No. 7: No Calls: The App That Gives Spammers a Taste of Their Own Medicine
Why You Should Care: There’s a fun way to get revenge on annoying robocalls — by having a robot answer and waste their time with silly scenarios.
Much more >>
No. 8: You Jelly?: When French Emperors and Royalty Fine Dined … on Jell-O
Why You Should Care: From haute cuisine to Jell-O shots, oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Much more >>
No. 9: Just in Thyme: He’s Making the Spice Trade Less Shady
Why You Should Care: With Burlap & Barrel, Ethan Frisch is adding a dash of salt and pepper to the farm-to-table movement.
Much more >>
No. 10: Anger Ale: Don’t Screw With This Feminist Beer From Spain
Why You Should Care: This small-batch brew with a provocative name has an unmissable message.