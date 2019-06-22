Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From tiny apartments to cheaper glasses, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

This week we brought you a story about the latest luxury in hotel stays: clean air. And speaking of atmosphere, space is about to become the new destination for … data? Blasting data into the sky is a potential way to help fight climate change. Back on beautiful Earth, we took a look at a hidden, middle-of-nowhere climbing and camping spot in New Mexico.

Read on for more stories about inspiring people from the past and present, eye-opening trends, lifesaving tech and the future of funk. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Breathe Easy: Top-End Asian Hotels Are Selling a New Luxury: Clean Air

Story 2

Why You Should Care: India and China have the world’s most polluted cities. Their luxury hotels are turning that into a business strategy.

Much more >>

No. 2: Blast Off: The Next Way to Stop Climate Change: Storing Data in Space

Datainspace

Why You Should Care: Data centers consume the energy of 50 power plants and spew out more greenhouse gases than 140 countries.

Much more >>

No. 3: Tech Support: Behind the Suicide-Stopping App That Could Save Your Child’s Life

Suicideapp

Why You Should Care: Because mental health conditions are only getting worse.

Much more >>

No. 4: Micro Life: School Bus-Size Apartments Could Save America’s Dying Suburbs

Busdigs

Why You Should Care: As millennials flee costly U.S. cities, suburbs are starting to embrace micro apartments that offer urban facilities for less.

Much more >>

No. 5: Hidden Gem: This New Mexico Canyon Hides a Climbing Mecca

Newmexhike

Why You Should Care: Because it is a diamond in the rough, remote grasslands.

Much more >>

No. 6: Biz Watch: The Monopolies of the Future Will Be Chinese — and State-Owned

Mono

Why You Should Care: From energy to utilities and infrastructure, China’s state-owned monopolies are taking over the world.

Much more >>

No. 7: Fighting Fit: As a Child, She Fled Violence. Now Her Fists Could Bring Her Stardom

Mmafighter

Why You Should Care: Naw Phaw Law Eh could set the standard for female fighters in Myanmar.

Much more >>

No. 8: Listen Up: How the Capital of Funk Is Fighting to Keep Its Legacy Alive

Funk

Why You Should Care: Dayton, Ohio, has long been ground zero in the world of funk. Now, with venues shutting down, it’s battling to keep that reputation alive.

Much more >>

No. 9: Specs Savings: People Are Flocking to Buy Cheaper Glasses Online

Nick

Why You Should Care: If you tend to lose or break glasses easily — or you just don’t want to pay high prices — here’s where to get deals online.

Much more >>

No. 10: The Thread: The College Team That Stripped for Their Rights

Stripped

Why You Should Care: When Yale would not listen to their pleas for equal treatment, the college’s 1976 women’s crew team took the matter into their own hands.

Much more >>

