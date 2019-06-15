Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From a rising soccer star to a new music festival trend, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we brought you a story about how regulators are helping to get pain patients back on their opioid medications. And we had two very different looks at social media: how Arab youth are turning to Facebook for more trustworthy news, and how Instagram is shutting down poetry. And in lighter fare, we’ve unearthed the secrets to making the best-ever campfire and a new trend in nonvisual porn.
Read on for more stories about inspiring people, intriguing trends and fascinating finds. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: In the Spotlight: The Woman at the Center of America’s World Cup Chances
Why You Should Care: Because Rose Lavelle is fun off the field and creative on it.
Much more >>
No. 2: Sea Change: Why America’s Latest Turn on Opioids Is Bringing Hope to Pain Patients
Why You Should Care: The war on opioids led to many pain patients suffering from an abrupt termination of their medication. Now regulators are accepting that they got it wrong.
Much more >>
No. 3: Nose for News: Distrusting the Press, Arab Youth Turn to Social Media
Why You Should Care: Even as trust in social media news is falling in Western countries, other parts of the world are putting faith in it.
Much more >>
No. 4: Burning Issue: Eastern Europe Has a Disturbing Fire Fatality Problem
Why You Should Care: The world’s highest rates of death by fire are mostly in former Soviet states.
Much more >>
No. 5: Eargasms for Women: The Future of Erotica Is … in Your Ears
Why You Should Care: New companies are providing listeners — particularly women — with the nonvisual porn they actually want.
Much more >>
No. 6: Get Lit: How to Build the Best Campfire — With Science and Pizzazz
Why You Should Care: Forget the barbecue lighter and sad little pile of sticks. These tips will make you a fire-starting boss.
Much more >>
No. 7: Verse Curse: How Instagram Could Stifle a New Generation of Poets
Why You Should Care: The social platform is an ideal forum, but algorithms are commodifying Instapoetry.
Much more >>
No. 8: Working Hard: How To Defend Nicaragua’s Political Prisoners in a Rigged System
Why You Should Care: Because human rights lawyer Julio Montenegro’s trying to bring back rule of law to a country in crisis.
Much more >>
No. 9: Title: When Small Is Mighty: The Rise of the Micro Music Festival
Why You Should Care: Because smaller means seeing a concert in a lava tunnel or carved-out glacier.
Much more >>
No. 10: Flashback: DNA’s Big Moment? The O.J. Simpson Trial
Why You Should Care: Before CSI, there was that bloody sock found in the NFL star’s house.