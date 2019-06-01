Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From abortion pills by mail to elephant-poop gin, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

It’s been an eye-opening week on OZY. We brought you a harrowing story about the growing epidemic of an increasingly open, modern slave trade in Uganda. And in the news, we highlighted an under-the-radar battle against abortion facilitated by telemedicine.

Other great stories this week: a woman who is using social media to elevate marginalized voices in publishing, startups that think we should get a cut of the cash Facebook makes off our data and how Gen Z is challenging the gender binary when it comes to love.

Read on for more — about new tech to try, new booze to drink and … how not to make a pope explode. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Modern-Day Slavery: The Public Markets Selling Young Girls for $14

Why You Should Care: Slave markets are sprouting up across eastern Uganda, capitalizing on poverty and recent droughts.

No. 2: In the Spotlight: The Next Stage of the Roe v. Wade Debate: Abortion Pills by Mail

Why You Should Care: Telemedicine could have huge ramifications for both sides of the abortion debate.

No. 3: Rising Star: She Uses Twitter to Bring New Voices of Color to the Lit World

Why You Should Care: Because Beth Phelan’s elevating marginalized voices in publishing — the ones without trust funds.

No. 4: Bottoms Up: The Craft Gin Made From Foraged Elephant Poop

Why You Should Care: It may be sh*t-infused, but it doesn’t taste like sh*t.

No. 5: Too Big Not to Fail: Want a Cut of the $39B Facebook Makes Off Your Data?

Why You Should Care: That’s about $5 a month. These startups think it’s time you got a cut.

No. 6: Penalty Points: Why the Stanley Cup Will Be Won With the Power Play

Why You Should Care: Because fewer power play opportunities mean they’re that much more important.

No. 7: Need to Know: How Russia Is Making Austria Ground Zero in the Battle for Europe

Why You Should Care: Moscow is extending its influence beyond the far right to mainstream Austrian parties.

No. 8: The Anti-StubHub: An App With the Wackiest Tickets in Town

Why You Should Care: Because this service takes you out of your comfort zone. In a good way.

No. 9: Love Curiously: Does Gender Still Matter in Dating? Ask Generation Z

Why You Should Care: Post-millennials are challenging the gender binary when it comes to looking for love.

No. 10: Oops!: The Man Who Made the Pope Explode

Why You Should Care: Riccardo Galeazzi-Lisi was a less-than-trustworthy personal physician.

