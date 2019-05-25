Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From quinoa’s world takeover to a Facebook freedom fighter, here is the best of OZY this week.

It’s been a getting-things-done kind of week on OZY. We introduced you to a man who is using Facebook to name and shame bad employers in Lebanon. In the sports arena, WNBA star Alana Beard is making a big move to the business world and building a professional ecosystem for women, and Andrew Freund is nurturing a growing sumo following on the West Coast (be sure to check out the photos).

Also, did you know that quinoa — the growing of it, that is — is taking over the world? And that forests are learning to absorb more carbon as humans pump more into the air? Or that an author, whose books outsold Charles Dickens, faded into obscurity? We have even more delights for you to discover — thought-provoking stories about going retro with birth control, how to reduce your way to earlier retirement and marijuana’s new “martini” status. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.