Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From Snapchat surgery to new stars of the rodeo, here is the best of OZY this week.

It’s been a tech-tastic week on OZY. We introduced you to a new simmering hub of tech: Paris, with its enviable work culture, is poised to become the European Silicon Valley. The world of virtual reality is delivering a sense of escape to terminally ill children — by taking them into space. And, coming to a waiting room near you: real-time operating room updates direct to your phone.

Also, did you know that the next wave of rodeo star hopefuls are Native American millennials? Or that in India there’s a naturally occurring “beer” made from tree sap with a perilously short shelf life? Or that NASA once thought that it had brought bacteria to the moon? We have even more delights for you to discover — thought-provoking stories about the new space race, the future of gaming and a pint-size boxer with Olympic dreams. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.