Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care

From Snapchat surgery to new stars of the rodeo, here is the best of OZY this week.

By OZY Editors

The Daily Dose

It’s been a tech-tastic week on OZY. We introduced you to a new simmering hub of tech: Paris, with its enviable work culture, is poised to become the European Silicon Valley. The world of virtual reality is delivering a sense of escape to terminally ill children — by taking them into space. And, coming to a waiting room near you: real-time operating room updates direct to your phone.

Also, did you know that the next wave of rodeo star hopefuls are Native American millennials? Or that in India there’s a naturally occurring “beer” made from tree sap with a perilously short shelf life? Or that NASA once thought that it had brought bacteria to the moon? We have even more delights for you to discover — thought-provoking stories about the new space race, the future of gaming and a pint-size boxer with Olympic dreams. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: New Tech Central: Paris, the Rising Hope for a European Silicon Valley

Paris

Why You Should Care: The French, with their 35-hour workweek and café culture, might be poised to attract the next great tech talent.

Much more >>

No. 2: Poster Provocation: Why Communist China Is Apologizing

china

Why You Should Care: Demonstrations against propaganda posters are forcing local authorities to climb down. But that doesn’t mean the Communist Party is reforming.

Much more >>

No. 3: Snapchat Surgery: The Doctors Sending Video Updates Mid-Operation

Snapchatsurgery

Why You Should Care: Because you could be getting a full view of your loved one’s next surgery.

Much more >>

No. 4: Great Escape: VR Gives Terminally Ill Children the Experience of a Lifetime

Vrspace

Why You Should Care: Because this virtual experience can breathe life into desperate times for sick kids.

Much more >>

No. 5: Indigenous Cowboys: Native American Millennials Take Over the Rodeo … but It’s a Bumpy Ride

Rodeo

Why You Should Care: The image of the traditional cowboy is about to change.

Much more >>

No. 6: New Space Command: Goodbye, Space Coast. Hello, Space Mountains

Spacecoast

Why You Should Care: When you think of the American space industry, you probably think of California or Florida. Think again.

Much more >>

No. 7: Future of Gaming: Reclaiming Lost Palestinian Dreams Through Role-Play

Roleplay

Why You Should Care: Laura Alajma is spreading live-action role-playing throughout the Palestinian territories and the broader Arab world.

Much more >>

No. 8: Drink Before It Stinks: This Natural Beer Turns Dangerous Within an Hour

salfi

Why You Should Care: Salfi is a self-fermenting palm tree sap that becomes intoxicating on its own. Drink it fresh, or else.

Much more >>

No. 9: Pint-Size Fighter: This Boxer’s Olympic Dreams Began in a Forest Hut

Boxerdreams

Why You Should Care: Because Nutlai Lalbiakkima could surprise a nation unaccustomed to Olympic success.

Much more >>

No. 10: Bugs in Space: When NASA Thought Bacteria Had Survived on the Moon

Moon

Why You Should Care: When the moon probe Surveyor III returned in 1969, it brought a mystery with it.

Much more >>

