Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From digital tipping to a water-cleaning tap, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week on OZY we brought you a story on the cool world of digital tipping — companies that let users tip for services like paycheck advances, podcasts and live music. And we also introduced you to Dan Ahrens, who recently lit up Wall Street with his new marijuana-based exchange-traded fund.

We have even more delights for you to discover — thought-provoking stories about people and inventions making a difference, the arms race among tech giants and China’s new-school weapon against Taiwan. We also dig up the truth on some of Colorado’s really strange laws and look back at baseball’s original secret weapon and a love story involving a trans man, his wife and their bear. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.