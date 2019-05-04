Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From high-speed trains to a smart urn, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week on OZY we reported on a project in Texas that is at the heart of a quiet revival of high-speed rail plans, and that the nation’s first — a route connecting Houston to Dallas — could break ground later this year.

We have even more provocative stories for you to discover — Iceland’s only rabbi, an environmentalist fighting Colombia’s biggest-ever dam project, the rise of extremism in South African politics, a Wi-Fi-enabled urn that keeps a memorial tree alive, a huge religious festival notorious for people going missing and a look back at how Emperor Akihito brought Japan into the future. Plus we have an amazing love story about a man’s epic journey to find his wife. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.