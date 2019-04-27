Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
No. 1: Love Curiously: Forced to Divorce: Americans With Disabilities Must Choose Marriage or Health Care
Why You Should Care: Outdated regulations are forcing many to choose between love and social security benefits.
No. 2: In the Fields: How 500 Million Farmers Became India’s Swing Voters
Why You Should Care: The next government — and the fiscal health — of the world’s largest democracy could be determined by one of two competing visions aimed at winning over debt-ridden farmers.
No. 3: Feast for the Senses: This Blind Theater Offers a New Way to ‘See’ a Play
Why You Should Care: Experiencing a play in total darkness is a great way to “see” what’s going on.
No. 4: Cash Splash: Scandinavia, Baltics Set to Become China’s Newest Playground
Why You Should Care: From Norway to Estonia, Beijing is expanding its investment footprint across Northern Europe.
No. 5: Future Titan of Wall Street: He Wants You to Invest in Real Estate for as Little as $1
Why You Should Care: Scott Picken wants the 99 percent to have the same investment tricks as those at the top.
No. 6: Unconventional CEO: This Momtrepreneur Took On Big Retail Copycats
Why You Should Care: Her baby carriers were copied by South African behemoth Woolworths, and she fought back.
No. 7: Trash Smash: A Plastic Recycling Revolution Is Brewing … in China
Why You Should Care: China is no longer taking the whole world’s trash, so it can now take care of its own.
No. 8: Copy That: It’s Time to Dole Out Punishments Based on Wealth and Life Expectancy
Why You Should Care: A 10-year jail term for a 65-year-old isn’t the same as it is for a 20-year-old.
No. 9: Health Hero: History’s Forgotten Pioneer: The First Native American Doctor
Why You Should Care: Because she was fighting for universal health care more than 100 years before the concept existed.
No. 10: Slippery Solution: This South African Lubricant Slides WD-40 to the Curb
Why You Should Care: South Africans love this lube so much they use the name as a verb and some even claim to shave with it.