Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel
WHY YOU SHOULD CARE
From a calming wearable to classic video game comebacks, here’s the best of OZY this week.
As we end another week of social distancing and other efforts to flatten the curve, we are learning more about COVID-19 –– from new, convenient options in testing to how the virus might affect our morning tea. We also learned ways that small businesses can weather the storm and how, yes, you can find love in a coronavirus place.
In other news, classic video games are making a comeback in the world of esports (and this started before the pandemic) and post-pandemic Harvard might be easier to get into –– that is, if you can afford it.
A Paralympian’s story about losing her legs and making it to the podium is the best thing you’ll see today. Here are our other favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Keep Calm, Carry On: This Buddhism-Inspired Wearable Pledges to Slay Anxiety
Why You Should Care: Rohan Dixit’s heartbeat sensors reimagine remote mental health in a time of deep despair.
No. 2: Harvard Hopeful: It’s About to Get Easier — and More Expensive — to Make the Ivy League
Why You Should Care: Because American higher education is preparing for a seismic shift.
No. 3: Car-Swabbing: How Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Took Over the World
Why You Should Care: Other countries are adopting the approach that has helped South Korea test its population faster than any other nation.
No. 4: ‘Street Fighter’ Returns: The Next Wave of Esports Is Old-School
Why You Should Care: When it comes to sports, these classic video games are proving the maxim “old is gold.”
No. 5: Tea Shortage: The Next COVID-19 Casualty May Be a Nice Cuppa
Why You Should Care: Lockdowns have interrupted the tea harvest around the world.
No. 6: Musical Speeches: Greta Thunberg, Protest Music Star
Why You Should Care: Because her speeches are being remixed in songs everywhere.
No. 7: Opinion: Don’t Bet on China Filling the Post-COVID-19 Global Leadership Void
Why You Should Care: Former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin tackles key long-term questions from the pandemic.
No. 8: Love Curiously: How to Come Out of Quarantine in a Relationship
Why You Should Care: Dating during coronavirus is possible — you just need to be creative.
No. 9: Defining Moments: Losing Limbs, Gaining the World
Why You Should Care: Paralympian Amy Purdy went from near death to the medal stand. Here’s how she got there.
No. 10: Class Closed: The Mao-Era School Shutdown That Forever Changed Education in China
Why You Should Care: Staying at home when school is shut is a breeze compared with what a generation of Chinese students had to suffer.