Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a calming wearable to classic video game comebacks, here’s the best of OZY this week.

As we end another week of social distancing and other efforts to flatten the curve, we are learning more about COVID-19 –– from new, convenient options in testing to how the virus might affect our morning tea. We also learned ways that small businesses can weather the storm and how, yes, you can find love in a coronavirus place.



In other news, classic video games are making a comeback in the world of esports (and this started before the pandemic) and post-pandemic Harvard might be easier to get into –– that is, if you can afford it.

A Paralympian’s story about losing her legs and making it to the podium is the best thing you’ll see today. Here are our other favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Keep Calm, Carry On: This Buddhism-Inspired Wearable Pledges to Slay Anxiety Why You Should Care: Rohan Dixit’s heartbeat sensors reimagine remote mental health in a time of deep despair. Much more >>

No. 3: Car-Swabbing: How Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Took Over the World Why You Should Care: Other countries are adopting the approach that has helped South Korea test its population faster than any other nation. Much more >>

No. 4: ‘Street Fighter’ Returns: The Next Wave of Esports Is Old-School Why You Should Care: When it comes to sports, these classic video games are proving the maxim “old is gold.” Much more >>

No. 6: Musical Speeches: Greta Thunberg, Protest Music Star Why You Should Care: Because her speeches are being remixed in songs everywhere. Much more >>

No. 8: Love Curiously: How to Come Out of Quarantine in a Relationship Why You Should Care: Dating during coronavirus is possible — you just need to be creative. Much more >>

No. 9: Defining Moments: Losing Limbs, Gaining the World Why You Should Care: Paralympian Amy Purdy went from near death to the medal stand. Here’s how she got there. Much more >>