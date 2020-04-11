Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From cafés selling toilet paper to a food rescue face-lift, here’s the best of OZY this week.

As the world continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, we’re learning how some companies are pivoting to try to weather the crisis. Bakeries and restaurants, for example, have reopened as ad hoc grocery stores in urban areas, and food redistribution services are picking up donations on demand. We also explored how physical distancing is affecting religious practices and how we work.

In other (more uplifting) news, we met a young developer whose love of wildlife watching spawned a lucrative business and a raunchy drag queen comic who is bringing big laughs to Pakistan.

Here are our favorite stories on OZY this week.

No. 1: Pandemic Pivot: The New Café Order: One Toilet Paper Roll and a Dozen Eggs Why You Should Care: Local cafés are selling basic groceries to stay afloat, and to serve customers through the crisis. Much more >>

No. 3: Provocateur: This Vigilante Says He’s Fighting Terrorism. Is He Also Backing Massacres? Why You Should Care: Boureima Nadbanka is taming a lawless stretch of Burkina Faso, but security comes at a cost. Much more >>

No. 4: Remote Control: Coronavirus Closes Sports Venues, Opens Door for Creative Fan Engagement Why You Should Care: It will probably be months before players and fans physically interact again, so the sports world is looking to innovate digitally. Much more >>

No. 7: The World Is Closed: What the World Looks Like on Lockdown: Webcams at Popular Tourist Spots Why You Should Care: It might be eerie, but it’s also fascinating. Maybe even a little comforting too. Much more >>

No. 8: Opinion: Should Sanders’ Next Move Be ‘Bernie TV’? Why You Should Care: Because Bernie’s goodbye could just be hello to a new medium for his revolution. Much more >>

No. 9: No Sex, Please: Don’t Expect a Coronavirus Baby Boom Why You Should Care: This pandemic is unlikely to lead to many bundles of joy. Much more >>