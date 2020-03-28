Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From sex work during the pandemic to trans voter suppression, here’s the best of OZY this week.

It’s been a devastating week as the world suffers the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We brought you stories on everything from how Singapore waged war on the virus to its potential impact on European unity, from a surprise Scandinavian hot spot for COVID-19 to a trend of wealthy individuals seeking out rural retreats to ride out the worst.

We also met two people making a difference in the worlds of sports and politics, respectively: Santia Deck, the new female face of pro football, and Raphael Luzon, who is working to bring Jews back to Libya.



Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Power + Politics: Democrats Promise Cheaper Drugs From Canada. But Is Trump Already Delivering? Why You Should Care: Because Trump is co-opting his opponents’ central pitches, in effect neutering them on the campaign trail. Much more >>

No. 2: Condoms and Videos: The Virus Reshapes Sex Work in This African Metropolis Why You Should Care: Blow jobs are out, sex videos are in, in one of Africa’s largest commercial hubs. Much more >>

No. 3: Meet Santia Deck: The New Female Face of Pro Football Why You Should Care: Because this is a bold, expensive experiment in women’s pro sports. Much more >>

No. 4: Going Home: The Man Bringing Jews Back to Libya Why You Should Care: Jews were a prominent part of Libya before their exodus in 1967. Raphael Luzon is fighting for their return. Much more >>

No. 5: New + Next: Why Are Indians Returning Adopted Kids? Why You Should Care: Technology was meant to improve India’s complex adoption system. Instead, it’s hurting children. Much more >>

No. 6: Party Like It’s 2020: How to Rave at Home, Away From the Crowds Why You Should Care: New technology is bringing musical events into your personal space — a timely development in the coronavirus era. Much more >>

No. 7: The Doctor Says: It’s Our Fault Young People Refuse to Stay Home Why You Should Care: We’ve raised a generation to distrust government. Of course they’re partying away the pandemic. Much more >>

No. 8: Chicken Soup & ‘Magic’: Have a Cough or Flu (but Not Coronavirus)? Try These Home Remedies Why You Should Care: The flu sucks. Here are some cupboard concoctions from around the globe to help. Much more >>

No. 9: Defining Moments: How Voter ID Could Be Suppressing the Trans Vote Why You Should Care: The number of trans voters affected has more than doubled since the last presidential election. Much more >>