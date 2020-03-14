Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From coronavirus coping to hijab hacking, here’s the best of OZY this week.

We can’t look at this week without mentioning the coronavirus. As it spreads around the world, we’re keeping a watchful eye on how the virus impacts everything from travel and events to health and politics –– and also how to cope with the impact on our personal and work lives.

And in other news … This week we learned about the creative efforts of young Africans to honor forgotten and ignored female heroes. We also met entrepreneur Melissa Scott who has hacked the hijab to help accommodate modern technology and improve athletic performance.

Read on for stories about (almost) guilt-free chocolate, the mysterious history of the Tom Collins and why marijuana is finding its way into the bedroom. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Viral Impact: Could Coronavirus Kill the Main Escape Route for Venezuelan Refugees? Why You Should Care: The virus could make one of the world’s most vulnerable populations even more isolated, at a time when it’s facing a fresh crisis. Much more >>

No. 2: History Elevated: Can These Animators Get Africa to Finally Honor Its Female Heroes? Why You Should Care: You’ve never heard of these African female heroes — yet they’ve shaped the continent as much as men. Much more >>

No. 3: New and the Next: The Economic Threat Worrying a Huge Chunk of Americans Why You Should Care: As the coronavirus spreads, voters are worrying more about health care costs. Much more >>

No. 4: Nutty Conundrum: Love Nutella? World’s Hazelnut Supply Faces Climate Threat Why You Should Care: Extreme weather events are damaging Turkey’s ability to supply the hazelnuts that go into sweet treats globally. Much more >>

No. 5: Modest Activewear: A Performance Hijab for the Olympics Why You Should Care: Entrepreneur Melissa Scott is making a hijab for the modern athlete — and the modern world. Because modest women compete too. Much more >>

No. 6: Eyes on the Skies: Setting Cosmic Ambitions for Ukraine Why You Should Care: Because rocket science is making a post-communist comeback. Much more >>

No. 7: Stay Sane: Work Remotely Without Losing Your Mind Why You Should Care: The coronavirus is making remote work a new reality for many. Here’s how to make it work for you. Much more >>

No. 8: Climate Conscious Confection: First Zero-Waste Chocolate Lets You Eat Guilt-Free Why You Should Care: Because this delicious treat doesn’t leave a trace (unless you eat too much of it –– then it’s on you). Much more >>

No. 9: Weed and Orgasms: Are Drugs the Answer to Better Sex? Why You Should Care: Marijuana turns out to have a use that it’s not renowned for. Much more >>

No. 10: Gin Swindle: The Twisty History of the Tom Collins Why You Should Care: The real punchline is that there is no original. Much more >>