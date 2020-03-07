Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From growing amazing grains to eating rolexes, here’s the best of OZY this week.

No. 1: She Gets Gets Done: The Lawyer Helping Free Orthodox Jewish Women — Through Divorce Why You Should Care: Keshet Starr is serving domestic abuse clients — where faith is the weapon. Much more >>

No. 2: Climate’s Changing Diets: Can Ancient Grains Save the Planet From Climate-Induced Starvation? Why You Should Care: These grains might be our best chance at staving off hunger in the coming decades. Much more >>

No. 4: Going Viral: The Medieval Book to Read While Under Quarantine Why You Should Care: Throughout history when faced with viral doom and gloom, people have turned to tales of lust and deceit. Much more >>

No. 5: Boxing Clever: How an MMA Journeyman Shocked Everyone Why You Should Care: Because this crossover fighter is only getting better. Much more >>

No. 6: Rising Above: Can She Build the Google of the Skies? Why You Should Care: Because the airport is the next stop for big data. Much more >>

No. 7: Malbec Marvel: The Sky-High Winery That Shouldn’t Work, but Does Why You Should Care: This high-altitude wine is the result of extreme temperatures, intense sunlight and unique soil. Much more >>

No. 8: How to Eat a Rolex: This Popular Ugandan Street Snack Is Not a Watch Why You Should Care: Because you haven’t had eggs until you’ve had an omelet rolled in a chapati. Much more >>

No. 10: New Show: Defining Moments: How Tough Is It Being Trans? Why You Should Care: Model and actress Dominique Jackson talks about her long, rocky road from unknown to known. Much more >>