Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a news-breaking storyteller to censorship in space, here’s the best of OZY this week.

Happy Feb. 29, leap-year lovers. We have an extra day in the year, and that calls for some extra-special stories.



This week we brought you an in-depth feature on Ginger Thompson, the reporter who alerted the world to child separation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Be sure to check out Jimena’s story –– from the start of her journey with her mom in El Salvador to their separation at the border (Jimena’s voice was captured on the tape that broke the story) to where they are now.

Read on for more favorites about coding solutions for non-nerds, a theater group in the Philippines with a sex-positive message, big cryptocurrency scams and a surprise Southern spot for curry and eggs.

No. 1: Meet Ginger Thompson: The Reporter Who Made America Listen to the Children at the Border Why You Should Care: Because some of the most important stories in journalism are ones that let the subjects speak for themselves. Much more >>

No. 2: DIY Site-Building: How No-Code Tools Open Startups for Everyone Why You Should Care: Launching the next Amazon might be lighter on your pocket than ever before. Much more >>

No. 3: Fraudulent Firms: The Billion-Dollar Cryptocurrency Scams You’ve Never Heard About Why You Should Care: No country is losing as much to cryptocurrency scams as Uganda. Much more >>

No. 5: 4.5 Shots Per Game: The Best Striker in the World Why You Should Care: The most prolific scorer in the world might surprise you. Much more >>

No. 6: True Story: The Unspeakably Brutal Life of Harry Haft Why You Should Care: Forced to fight fellow prisoners at Auschwitz for the amusement of Nazi officers, this boxer lived the rest of his life in a spiral of remorse, defeat and abuse. Much more >>

No. 7: Eggs Meet Dal: The Surprise Spot for Curry for Breakfast? Florida Why You Should Care: Because these East-West fusion breakfasts in Lake Worth are eggy and spicy and delicious. Much more >>

No. 8: Power & Politics: Inside Sanders’ Controversial National Rent Control Pitch Why You Should Care: Nowhere is a call for rent control more likely to strike a chord than in the Golden State. Much more >>

No. 10: Missing Bits: NASA’s Fight to Protect Aliens From Naked Ladies Why You Should Care: Space travel is one thing; basic anatomy is quite another. Much more >>