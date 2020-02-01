Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a first-ever Black Afrikaans music star to a first-ever female soccer boss, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This was a week of breakthrough stories. First, in an investigative report we learned about the women in Croatia who are now speaking up about increased “womb violence” on the surgeon’s table. We also met Germany’s first female soccer boss, Sandra Schwedler, who is shattering the glass ceiling for sports leadership. And we asked the question: Can Asian film finally make it big at the Oscars?

Read on for stories about bringing mental health resources to the porn industry, the first Black Afrikaans singing star and an all-female protest group fighting for citizenship rights in India. Also, a poignant true story about what happens when your mom divorces you. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Women in Pain: Breaking the Silence on Croatia’s Rising ‘Womb Violence’ Why You Should Care: Croatian women are increasingly coming forward with stories of violence on the surgeon’s table. Much more >>

No. 2: Podium-Bound: Can Asia Finally Break Through at the Oscars? Why You Should Care: The Oscars represent a stunning lack of diversity when it comes to geography. In 2020, Asia looks poised to change that. Much more >>

No. 3: Med Alert: Why Sex Matters at the Pharmacy Why You Should Care: Medication doesn’t affect everybody equally — and new research shows exactly how. Much more >>

No. 4: Photo Essay: The Women Leading Delhi’s Most Peaceful Protest Why You Should Care: Hundreds of women and children have taken their peaceful voices to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Much more >>

No. 5: Sensational Singer: Meet the First Black Afrikaans Music Star Why You Should Care: Refentse Morake is changing how South Africa looks at the music associated with colonization. Much more >>

No. 6: Pineapple Support: She’s Taking on Porn’s Mental Health Crisis Why You Should Care: Leya Tanit has created the go-to mental health network for her industry. Much more >>

No. 7: Sweet Shut-Eye: Need More ZZZ’s? Sleep Retreats Are a (Glorious) Thing Why You Should Care: This latest wellness trend tackles a problem facing 30 percent of people. Much more >>

No. 8: Pitch Play: Germany’s First Female Soccer Boss Is Here to Win Why You Should Care: Because men’s sports leadership is a stubborn glass ceiling for women. Much more >>

No. 9: Mind Over Body Fitness: The First Pilates Studio Was an Internment Camp Why You Should Care: Trapped on an island, Joseph Pilates put his time to good use. Much more >>

No. 10: True Story: When Your Mom ‘Divorces’ You Why You Should Care: Having a mom who was mentally ill wasn’t great, but it got worse when she left us to fend for ourselves. Much more >>