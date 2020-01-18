Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a new online dream job to a team saving abandoned dogs, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This week in our Aging With Race series, we learned about the possible key to saving historically Black churches and the unequal financial burden shouldered by Black caregivers.

We met a woman taking a hands-on approach to Nigeria’s period poverty and a Nazi refugee architect who pioneered efficient homes. And we found out how rainbow benches are dividing Poland and how plant power is building up muscles like Ah-nold’s.

Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

New Dream Job: Why Luxury Brands Are Embracing Chinese Gamers Why You Should Care: Young gamers can wear Louis Vuitton too — at least in China.

Aging With Race: The Unequal Financial Burden for Black Caregivers Why You Should Care: Cultural expectations can weigh extra heavily on African Americans.

Speaking Out: Actresses Break With Bollywood's Embrace of Modi Amid Protests Why You Should Care: The world's second-best-paying film industry has grown too cozy with those in power. Actresses aim to change that.

IRL Pet Rescue: The Activists Who've Saved 1,000 Pets from Syria's War Zones Why You Should Care: Because these volunteers are risking their lives to relocate abandoned cats and dogs

Conversation Changer: She's Tackling Nigeria's Period Poverty With Reusable Pads Why You Should Care: Social entrepreneur Lolo Cynthia offers a moneymaker for rural women.

Bench Battle: Why Rainbow Benches Are Dividing Poland Why You Should Care: This battle over the color of public infrastructure could shape the LGBTQ movement in the conservative nation.

Muscle Power: Could the Secret to Arms Like Arnold's Be Plants? This Film Says Yes Why You Should Care: Want to be better, faster, tougher, stronger? This celeb-studded doc says it comes down to being mindful of what you put in your mouth.

Rodent Rapture: The Other Jack Black and His Fancy Rat Friends Why You Should Care: More than any other human, this man turned rats from pests into friends.