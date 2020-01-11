Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From weed that can save wildlife to Bolivia's vanishing spuds, here’s the best of OZY this week.

It’s been a devastating week in the news. So here are a few good news stories. First: Colombia is providing a new gateway to justice to reduce reliance on gangsters. And second: A “Girl Icon” leadership program in India is helping teens stay in school and away from early marriage. We also learned how legalizing marijuana is good for wildlife.

Read on for stories about UFC’s best-dressed brawler, how Ireland is the superhero of data protection and how encaustic painting is helping women in the Balkans. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 2: Hidden Homeless: Why Native Americans in Seattle Disproportionately Live on the Streets Why You Should Care: Building a future where Native Americans don’t grow old outside means sifting through the past. Much more >>

No. 3: Legal Leg Up: Why Colombians Are Finally Deleting Gangsters From Their Speed Dial Why You Should Care: Colombia finally has a shot at breaking the stranglehold of gangs on its justice system. Much more >>

No. 4: Weed Matters: Legalize Marijuana, Save Wildlife Why You Should Care: Because illegal cannabis grows take a toll on public lands. Much more >>

No. 6: In Photos: India’s ‘Malalas’: The Teenage Girls Leading the Fight for Gender Equality Why You Should Care: Because this “Girl Icon” program is helping keep girls in school and out of child marriages. Much more >>

No. 7: New Climate Change Frontiers: Bolivia’s Potatoes Are Vanishing Why You Should Care: The Aymara people could lose their most dependable food source. Much more >>

No. 8: Anti-Spy Superhero: Worried About Your Data? Ireland’s Got Your Back Why You Should Care: Ireland’s data protections are the best in the world — and counter a rising tide of surveillance. Much more >>

No. 9: Painting With Wax: The Strange Art of Ironing Out Depression Why You Should Care: Zdena Šarić is spreading the gospel of encaustic painting in the Balkans. Much more >>

No. 10: Frump Fashion: The Anti-Imperialist History of the Untucked Shirt Why You Should Care: Disdain for the suit and tie might be hipster today, but it started as an anti-colonial thing. Much more >>