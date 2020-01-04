Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From persuasive politics to a sunny new dream job, here’s the best of OZY this week.

Happy New Year to you, dear readers. As we look ahead to a promising year ahead, we can’t help but also look back on some surprising and compelling stories we brought to you first in 2019 — everything from science and technology to business and economics to food. Plus some really good news.

This week we took a closer look at what 2020 looks like when it comes to politics (persuasion is key), new jobs, fitness trends and national security. And we also learned about the rise of river surfing, Iceland’s first meadery, a plant-powered movement in Argentina and MDMA as relationship fixer.

Here are our favorite stories on OZY this week.

No. 5: It’s All About You: What Fitness Looks Like This Year Why You Should Care: Didn’t get a Peloton for Christmas? Here are the other ways we’re going to get fit in 2020. Much more >>

No. 6: New Waves: River Surfing Makes a Splash in the Midwest Why You Should Care: Because outdoor enthusiasts are using rivers in new ways. Much more >>

No. 7: Op-Ed: US National Security in 2020: No Crises, Please Why You Should Care: Can a powder keg of international crises be avoided in the year ahead? John McLaughlin weighs in. Much more >>

No. 8: Luxury Travel in India: Her Heritage ‘Airbnb’ Chases Slice of $492B Tourism Pie Why You Should Care: Because she’s changing the way her country travels while lifting up communities in need. Much more >>

No. 9: Crafty Booze: Mead Is Set to Become the New Craft Beer of Iceland Why You Should Care: Because mead is the new craft beer in the land of fire and ice. Much more >>

No. 10: Love Curiously: When MDMA Was the Secret to a Happy Marriage Why You Should Care: Some therapists have long extolled the benefits of MDMA for fixing relationships. Much more >>