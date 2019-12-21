Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From housing options for homeless vets to experiential gift ideas, here's the best of OZY this week.

The Daily Dose

This week we took an in-depth look at homelessness — who faces it and what solutions could help address its often fluid state.

And for those looking to share a new home, we explored some apps that not only assist with the apartment hunt but also help you find a roommate whom you might still like in three months.

We also learned that the North Pole is picking up speed and that soaking in a colorful thermal spring in Tuscany is a great way to slow down.

Read on for stories about trash-free holiday gifts and a man who performed 815 autopsies in a single night. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Small Solutions: Can Villages of Tiny Homes Help America’s Homeless Veterans?

Why You Should Care: A solution to veteran homelessness might finally be in sight.

No. 2: New Networking: Swipe Right for Your Perfect … Roommate (You Hope)

Why You Should Care: These apps are testing the parallels between finding a date and finding a roommate.

No. 3: Rep Management: The Russia-Born Scientist Fighting Russian Meddling in the 2020 Election

Why You Should Care: Because her artificial-intelligence-fueled truth-seeking platform is fighting back against misinformation.

No. 4: Making Headway: Concussion Research Finally Puts Women on the Same Playing Field

Why You Should Care: Because head injuries are the next frontier for female athletes.

No. 5: Hidden Boomers: Can the Hong Kong Crisis Fuel Mongolia’s New Luxury Market?

Why You Should Care: China drives the world luxury market. Mongolia wants a slice of that spend.

No. 6: Going South: Why the North Pole Is Moving Faster Than Ever

Why You Should Care: Because a vital point on the planet’s surface is racing across the Arctic.

No. 7: Thermal Wonder: Touring Tuscany? Take in a Colorful Hot Spring Adventure

Why You Should Care: It’s an opportunity to soak yourself in the great outdoors and some ever-changing art.

No. 8: Music Man: The Studio Owner Behind SZA, Chance the Rapper, DaBaby a​nd More

Why You Should Care: Because Chris Classick has cultivated the sounds reshaping today’s music scene.

No. 9: Holiday Giving: ’Tis the Season for Chainsaw Carving & Bug and Wine Pairings

Why You Should Care: By gifting an experience, you not only create a (hopefully heartwarming) memory but also stop more sh*t going to the landfill.

No. 10: True Story: The Man Who Performed 815 Autopsies in a Single Night

Why You Should Care: Nobody wants to earn the moniker “Doctor of Death.”

