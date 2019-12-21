Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From housing options for homeless vets to experiential gift ideas, here’s the best of OZY this week.
This week we took an in-depth look at homelessness — who faces it and what solutions could help address its often fluid state.
And for those looking to share a new home, we explored some apps that not only assist with the apartment hunt but also help you find a roommate whom you might still like in three months.
We also learned that the North Pole is picking up speed and that soaking in a colorful thermal spring in Tuscany is a great way to slow down.
Read on for stories about trash-free holiday gifts and a man who performed 815 autopsies in a single night. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Small Solutions: Can Villages of Tiny Homes Help America’s Homeless Veterans?
Why You Should Care: A solution to veteran homelessness might finally be in sight.
No. 2: New Networking: Swipe Right for Your Perfect … Roommate (You Hope)
Why You Should Care: These apps are testing the parallels between finding a date and finding a roommate.
No. 3: Rep Management: The Russia-Born Scientist Fighting Russian Meddling in the 2020 Election
Why You Should Care: Because her artificial-intelligence-fueled truth-seeking platform is fighting back against misinformation.
No. 4: Making Headway: Concussion Research Finally Puts Women on the Same Playing Field
Why You Should Care: Because head injuries are the next frontier for female athletes.
No. 5: Hidden Boomers: Can the Hong Kong Crisis Fuel Mongolia’s New Luxury Market?
Why You Should Care: China drives the world luxury market. Mongolia wants a slice of that spend.
No. 6: Going South: Why the North Pole Is Moving Faster Than Ever
Why You Should Care: Because a vital point on the planet’s surface is racing across the Arctic.
No. 7: Thermal Wonder: Touring Tuscany? Take in a Colorful Hot Spring Adventure
Why You Should Care: It’s an opportunity to soak yourself in the great outdoors and some ever-changing art.
No. 8: Music Man: The Studio Owner Behind SZA, Chance the Rapper, DaBaby and More
Why You Should Care: Because Chris Classick has cultivated the sounds reshaping today’s music scene.
No. 9: Holiday Giving: ’Tis the Season for Chainsaw Carving & Bug and Wine Pairings
Why You Should Care: By gifting an experience, you not only create a (hopefully heartwarming) memory but also stop more sh*t going to the landfill.
No. 10: True Story: The Man Who Performed 815 Autopsies in a Single Night
Why You Should Care: Nobody wants to earn the moniker “Doctor of Death.”