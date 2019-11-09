Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From virtual rage rooms to colorblind prisons, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This week we learned about positive ways to channel anger. First, when you’re feeling all ragey you can now relieve stress in a virtual rage space — no IRL rooms required. We also met a judge who made his own rules to put an end to jail deaths. And we caught up with two inventors who are fighting against boil-water advisories and other threats to precious H20.

Read on for stories about a carbon-eating “bacon tree,” the latest in rom-com novels and a man who lifted a car with his bare hands. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Anger Management: The Virtual Rage Room Is Here Why You Should Care: You don't need to visit a rage room to release your stress anymore. Just go to YouTube.

No. 2: Order in the Court: The Judge Who Made His Own Bail Rules to Stop Jail Deaths Why You Should Care: Because no one should die in jail waiting for their court date.

No. 3: Fair and Equal: The Most Colorblind Prisons … Are in the South? Why You Should Care: This is sadly not a sign that they've solved criminal justice in America.

No. 4: Politics and Power: Why Russia Is Arming a Longtime US Ally in Asia Why You Should Care: A quietly blossoming partnership between Moscow and Manila is reshaping the geopolitics of Asia.

No. 6: Climate Surprises: The 'Bacon Tree' Eating Carbon in the Eastern Cape Why You Should Care: This carbon-eating plant turns brown land green and also tastes good in a salad.

No. 7: True Story: How Recovery High Schools Give Teens a Second Chance Why You Should Care: Because the lessons this high school teaches can save lives.

No. 10: Strong Man: The Man Who Lifted a Car With His Bare Hands Why You Should Care: The popularity of the strongman has faded, but it existed once. And so did Gary Aprahamian.