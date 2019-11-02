Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From a marathon super-mentor to climate-clever cats, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This week we learned a lot about climate surprises — from why Somaliland is learning to fish to how climate change is impacting donations. And we met a plucky group of cats surviving in a strange space and saw what our future vacation destinations might look like in 100 years.

There’s more. Read on to meet the man coaching rising-star runners at the New York City Marathon, a scientist-comedian who is challenging Viking myths and a scientist who’s designing disease-fighting dinners just for you. Plus, ghosts hailing taxis in Japan? Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Marathon Mentor: The Coach Behind Many of the World’s Greatest Runners Why You Should Care: Haji Adilo and his brothers are the coaching minds behind the runners to watch at the New York City Marathon. Much more >>

No. 2: Climate Surprises: Climate Change Is Wearing Donors Down Why You Should Care: As extreme weather events batter nations with growing frequency, donor fatigue is leaving the communities most vulnerable to climate change in even greater danger. Much more >>

No. 3: Woman Warrior: This Crusading Scientist-Comedian Challenges Viking Myths Why You Should Care: Ella al-Shamahi is challenging what you thought you knew about Vikings, Neanderthals and more. Much more >>

No. 4: Clever Cats: The Unlikely Home of a Thriving Serval Population Why You Should Care: These near-threatened cats found a way to survive at the world’s largest coal liquefaction plant. Much more >>

No. 5: Still Divided: For Millions of Germans, the Berlin Wall Never Really Came Down Why You Should Care: True reunification needs more than physical barriers being torn down. Germany’s now beginning to recognize that. Much more >>

No. 7: By the Numbers: How Do Brutal Teen Boot Camps Still Lure Parents? Why You Should Care: Boot camps for troubled teens are flourishing despite their terrible reputation. Much more >>

No. 9: Holidays of the Future: What Beach Vacations Might Look Like in 100 Years Why You Should Care: At the rate we’re heating the Earth, our hot spots and cool spots are going to change. Much more >>

No. 10: Creepy Cab Rides: The Ghosts Who Hailed Taxis Why You Should Care: In post-tsunami Japan, some taxi drivers reported spooky passengers. Much more >>