Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From a marathon super-mentor to climate-clever cats, here’s the best of OZY this week.
This week we learned a lot about climate surprises — from why Somaliland is learning to fish to how climate change is impacting donations. And we met a plucky group of cats surviving in a strange space and saw what our future vacation destinations might look like in 100 years.
There’s more. Read on to meet the man coaching rising-star runners at the New York City Marathon, a scientist-comedian who is challenging Viking myths and a scientist who’s designing disease-fighting dinners just for you. Plus, ghosts hailing taxis in Japan? Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: Marathon Mentor: The Coach Behind Many of the World’s Greatest Runners
Why You Should Care: Haji Adilo and his brothers are the coaching minds behind the runners to watch at the New York City Marathon.
No. 2: Climate Surprises: Climate Change Is Wearing Donors Down
Why You Should Care: As extreme weather events batter nations with growing frequency, donor fatigue is leaving the communities most vulnerable to climate change in even greater danger.
No. 3: Woman Warrior: This Crusading Scientist-Comedian Challenges Viking Myths
Why You Should Care: Ella al-Shamahi is challenging what you thought you knew about Vikings, Neanderthals and more.
No. 4: Clever Cats: The Unlikely Home of a Thriving Serval Population
Why You Should Care: These near-threatened cats found a way to survive at the world’s largest coal liquefaction plant.
No. 5: Still Divided: For Millions of Germans, the Berlin Wall Never Really Came Down
Why You Should Care: True reunification needs more than physical barriers being torn down. Germany’s now beginning to recognize that.
No. 6: Food Focus: She’s Designing a Disease-Fighting Menu for Your Gut — and Yours Alone
Why You Should Care: Because we need new ways to fight obesity and diabetes.
No. 7: By the Numbers: How Do Brutal Teen Boot Camps Still Lure Parents?
Why You Should Care: Boot camps for troubled teens are flourishing despite their terrible reputation.
No. 8: Opinion: Why the WWE’s Continued Support of Saudi Arabia Is Downright Scary
Why You Should Care: This Halloween event in Saudi Arabia sends the wrong message about women.
No. 9: Holidays of the Future: What Beach Vacations Might Look Like in 100 Years
Why You Should Care: At the rate we’re heating the Earth, our hot spots and cool spots are going to change.
No. 10: Creepy Cab Rides: The Ghosts Who Hailed Taxis
Why You Should Care: In post-tsunami Japan, some taxi drivers reported spooky passengers.