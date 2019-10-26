Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From "uplifting" drinks to choose-your-own-adventure phone games, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This week we met three extraordinary people: a young pro boxing and social media star, a woman who is working to legitimize sex work in Mexico City and a space anthropologist who wants us to fix our earthly problems before taking them to Mars.

Read on for stories about dodgy “uplifting” energy drinks, a memorable drive in Germany, a Scotch whisky warning and a tradition of blood-sucking in the Big Apple. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Booster Juice: The Rise (and Rise) of Dodgy ‘Viagra’-Laced Energy Drinks Why You Should Care: Ugandans are turning to these unregulated beverages, sometimes dangerously so, to improve their sex lives. Much more >>

No. 2: In the Spotlight: Greece’s New War on Refugees: Clearing Squatters in Athens Why You Should Care: Because the squats offer an alternative to detention, overcrowded camps and homelessness. Much more >>

No. 3: Boxing Clever: Can He Use His Fists for More Than Social Media? Why You Should Care: Because Ryan Garcia, 21, is the next big thing in boxing … and he’s thinking beyond the sport. Much more >>

No. 4: Work Is Work: She’s Taking Mexico’s Sex Trade to the Next Level: Legitimacy Why You Should Care: Activist Elvira Madrid is helping to shape Mexico City’s legal shifts on sex work. Much more >>

No. 5: Space Scientist Warning: Inequality Gets Worse on Mars Why You Should Care: Because humanity’s problems won’t disappear on another planet. Much more >>

No. 6: Slow Travel: This Long, Meandering Highway in Germany Beats the Autobahn Why You Should Care: This two-lane route takes you through some of the country’s most beautiful little-known towns. Just don’t expect it to be fast. Much more >>

No. 7: Bottoms Up: Scotch Whisky Takes Flight, Literally, Thanks to Trump Why You Should Care: Your single malt whisky is traveling to the U.S. faster than ever before. Much more >>

No. 8: Mobile Mentor: Teaching Sex Ed Via Cellphone Why You Should Care: Because those popular choose-your-own-adventure ’80s books translate surprisingly well into cellphone games. Much more >>

No. 9: Not About the Number: Victim of Ageism? Time to Change Your Attitude Why You Should Care: You may be your own worst enemy when it comes to defying ageist stereotypes. It’s time to change that. Much more >>

No. 10: When the Big Apple Sucks: The Vampires of New York City Why You Should Care: In the 19th century, New Yorkers drank blood straight from the slaughterhouse. And it’s not as archaic a practice as we like to think. Much more >>