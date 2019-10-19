Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From superfit female marathoners to a super-catchy marching band, here’s the best of OZY this week.
This week we learned lots about influence and making changes. First, Greta Thunberg is doing more than inspiring climate change action on the streets — she appears to be having an impact on European ballot boxes too. We also met a former kidnapping victim who has emerged as a powerful advocate against hate speech. And in the workplace, robots are helping fight discrimination and harassment.
We also found out why female ultramarathoners are kicking ass and visited the site where the first nuclear device was exploded.
Read on for stories about a super-catchy techno marching band and more. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: A.I. and You: How A.I. Could Fix Workplace Harassment
Why You Should Care: While artificial intelligence has its blind spots, it can also see patterns and problems that we can’t.
Much more >>
No. 2: Green Vote: Greta’s Green Revolution Moves to Europe’s Ballot Boxes
Why You Should Care: Because climate activism might stop the far-right in Europe.
Much more >>
No. 3: School Slash: China Weaponizes Education to Control Tibet
Why You Should Care: Because China is undercutting Tibetan monastery education in a bid to control the future.
Much more >>
No. 4: No Longer Silenced: A Former Kidnapping Victim Takes on Cyberbullies
Why You Should Care: Tortured and silenced for eight years, Natascha Kampusch has reemerged as a powerful advocate against hate speech.
Much more >>
No. 5: Photo Essay: Remembering the Impact of the First Atomic Bomb Test
Why You Should Care: Twice a year, visitors can walk the grounds where the world’s first nuclear device was exploded.
Much more >>
No. 6: Stronger, Faster: How Women Are Breaking Ultramarathon Barriers
Why You Should Care: Men still have the physical advantages. But not all of them.
Much more >>
No. 7: Money Talks: Inside the Republican Revolt Against Elite Tax Cuts
Why You Should Care: Because refocusing taxes around working families could be good politics for the GOP.
Much more >>
No. 8: Catchy Beats: The Marching Band From Hamburg Playing Techno Tracks … on Brass
Why You Should Care: Because marching band music never sounded so infectious.
Much more >>
No. 9: State of the Nation: Germany’s Poor Little Rich City
Why You Should Care: Bremen — Germany’s second-smallest state — is wealthy. Sort of.
Much more >>
No. 10: Plant Power: How Nudist Vegans Sparked a Jazz Classic … and a Movement
Why You Should Care: The Richters promoted healthy living and nudism from the comfort of their ahead-of-its-time restaurant.