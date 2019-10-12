Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From new burkinis to a speedo-wearing superstar, here’s the best of OZY this week.

This week we met an inspiring man who is leading the campaign for justice in his journalist mother’s murder and an underground musician whose varied work is making him one of Germany’s most sought-after producers.

We also got a glimpse of the latest in full-coverage Egyptian swimwear (say hello to the new burkini) and of the itsy-bitsy speedo worn by a new superstar triathlete to watch.

Read on for stories about drive-thru menus personalized to you, a dead philosopher going viral on YouTube and a secret climbing mecca in Malaysia. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.

No. 1: Truth Seeker: A Murdered Journalist’s Son Fights Back to Revive Her Craft Why You Should Care: Because Matthew Caruana Galizia is reviving corruption-busting reporting in a country that needs it. Much more >>

No. 2: Fries With That?: Coming Soon: A.I.-Powered Personalized Restaurant Menus Why You Should Care: These menus could fundamentally transform the way you order food at restaurants… Much more >>

No. 3: Making a Splash: Egypt’s New Burkinis Aren’t So Itsy Bitsy Why You Should Care: Because this new swimwear for conservative Muslims will either sink or swim. Much more >>

No. 4: Music Man: Meet the Man Behind Germany’s Coolest Sounds Why You Should Care: Max Rieger just wants to make a living, but he’s fast becoming an underground Rick Rubin. Much more >>

No. 5: Posthumous Popularity: A Dead Philosopher Makes New Connections on YouTube Why You Should Care: Because spiritual reincarnation is often just a technological leap away. Much more >>

No. 6: New in Matchmaking: Looking for Love? Blockchain to the Rescue Why You Should Care: A wave of blockchain-based dating apps promises to make finding love safer and more transparent than ever. Much more >>

No. 7: More Than Solo: The New Face of Triathlon Wears a Watermelon Speedo Why You Should Care: Justin Lippert is eye-catching but also one of the best in the game. Much more >>