Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

From weedy booze to political desserts, here is the best of OZY this week.

This week we met some pretty interesting people — from a superstar mentorship matchmaker in Silicon Valley to a superfast Olympic-hopeful sprinter, from a groovin’ entrepreneur changing the way we listen to African music to the Taliban’s hidden moderate who is central to any potential Afghan peace deal. (Plus, the American politician who wants to give you an extra $1,000 a month.)

We also got the buzz on new weed-infused beverages and the Margaret Atwood novel you should read next (after the much anticipated The Testaments, of course).

Read on for stories about how Black LGBTQ women beat depression best, the curious place where India’s space race began and the food fight over a syrupy, cheesy dish. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.