Our 10 Must-Read Stories — the OZY Highlight Reel

Why you should care
From weedy booze to political desserts, here is the best of OZY this week.
This week we met some pretty interesting people — from a superstar mentorship matchmaker in Silicon Valley to a superfast Olympic-hopeful sprinter, from a groovin’ entrepreneur changing the way we listen to African music to the Taliban’s hidden moderate who is central to any potential Afghan peace deal. (Plus, the American politician who wants to give you an extra $1,000 a month.)
We also got the buzz on new weed-infused beverages and the Margaret Atwood novel you should read next (after the much anticipated The Testaments, of course).
Read on for stories about how Black LGBTQ women beat depression best, the curious place where India’s space race began and the food fight over a syrupy, cheesy dish. Here are our favorites on OZY this week.
No. 1: High Times: Will Weed-Infused Drinks Get the Booze Industry Buzzing Again?
Why You Should Care: Cannabis-infused drinks — alcoholic and nonalcoholic — are set to take over the beverage world.
Much more >>
No. 2: Owning the Conversation: Black LGBTQ Women Beat Depression Best
Why You Should Care: African American women are taught to be strong, and they’re internalizing that strength when it comes to mental health.
Much more >>
No. 3: After the Longest War: The Taliban’s Hidden Moderate
Why You Should Care: An outsider turned deputy political head, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi is now central to ending the war … eventually.
Much more >>
No. 4: Need to Read: Why Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Blind Assassin’ Is Worth Revisiting
Why You Should Care: This work shows Atwood’s remarkable versatility in full and fervent bloom — and also brings Gilead to mind.
Much more >>
No. 5: Unusual Gifts: This 15-Year-Old Could Be America’s Next Great Sprinter
Why You Should Care: North Carolina high school sophomore Kayla Davis has a pro career and the Olympics in her sights.
Much more >>
No. 6: Mentor Matcher: Meet Silicon Valley’s Super Connector
Why You Should Care: Whitnie Low Narcisse knows mentorship is the secret sauce to success. She’s helping you get it.
Much more >>
No. 7: Political Food: Sweet Knafeh: The Israeli Occupation of a Revered Palestinian Dish
Why You Should Care: This dessert shows why we can’t have nice things — or peace — in the Middle East.
Much more >>
No. 8: On the Money: Vietnam Tops List for World’s Illicit Financial Flows
Why You Should Care: Trade misinvoicing may sound like a harmless clerical error, but it’s a huge problem.
Much more >>
No. 9: Eyes on the Sky: India’s Space Program Owes Its Start to One Small Parish
Why You Should Care: As Delhi’s ambitions in space grow larger, a look back at where it all began.
Much more >>
No. 10: True Story: When Killers Come to Your Church: Growing Up in the Church of Satan
Why You Should Care: Stanton LaVey, grandson of Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey, had a most unusual upbringing.