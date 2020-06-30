Keeping COVID Fit With the Crème of Workout Crème!

The coronavirus lockdowns are a fact of life. Letting your fitness levels lag is not.

And cash is no longer an excuse, not when gurus are making exercise offerings budget friendly.

Millions of people around the globe are now sheltering in their homes to help stop the spread of the virus. And for many of us that means we can no longer get out to work out.

Luckily flattening the curve doesn’t have to come with not flattening our stomachs. Which is precisely why these four fitness instructors are offering virtual workouts you can log into and join from the comfort of your home.

Joe Wilks: PE With Joe

For parents, one of the challenges of being at home is that your children are also at home. But we all need exercise, right?

Enter U.K.-based personal trainer Joe Wilks.

Wilks was just about to start a school tour to promote fitness and healthy living when the virus hit. So in late March, when the shutdowns became a reality, he took his fitness classes online. There are no bells and whistles –– it’s just energetic Joe in the living room jumping around with no music –– yet it’s been extremely popular, with some sessions attracting millions of views.

And his free workouts involve exercises such as star jumps and squats, and they’re suitable for everyone from toddlers to teenagers. Oh, yeah, and YOU too. PE With Joe happens every weekday morning at 9 a.m. GMT on his YouTube channel. Be there.

305 Fitness

305 Fitness is a digital dance studio that takes pride in putting the “dancing” in “social distancing” in light of the recent lockdown mandates. The popular fitness studio has spaces in New York, D.C. and Boston, with pop-up locations in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and has caught the eye of celebs like Drew Barrymore and Bette Midler.

And if you hadn’t guessed by the name, the 305 studio embodies the Miami night scene of the same area code, complete with flashing lights and live DJs to simulate the classic club experience. But what really sets this studio apart? Their relentless and rebellious style.

They have twerking exercises, self-empowerment call-outs as you tone, and it’s really an open-minded space where you can fly whichever flag you’re digging on flying. Moreover, once you sign up for their free digital community, you get their content, which includes live classes, family and kid-friendly streams, to hip-hop and our fave — their “dance and drink” sessions. You can attend a meditation class in the morning, a cardio dance blast in the afternoon and a booty-burning session at night. Classes are free via Zoom or YouTube.

Rumble: Cardio + Bodyweight Workouts

Rumble, a collective of high-profile fitness instructors that teach high-end conditioning and boxing group classes in New York City, is bringing their classes to the masses … for free. So with current stay-at-home orders, they’re making a series of online sessions available on your phone while their locations remain closed.

The high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, studio is also hosting on its official account equipment-free cardio and bodyweight workouts via IGTV, which gives you a chance to sample a $36 class in your living room for free. The instructors –– part DJ, part motivational speaker –– push you through a 45-minute class.

One is a 10-round fight evenly divided between two styles of training where half of the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing and the other half is spent on resistance training. The other is a 10-minute class on sprinting, climbing, pushing and then pressing, pulling, squatting, crunching and jumping.

YogaWorks

Boxing and intense cardio not your speed? Grunts and sweat too much for your roommate?

Then YogaWorks just might be for you.

This world-class yoga program has studios in major cities from Atlanta and Los Angeles to New York and more. But what sets YogaWorks apart is the training they give their teachers. The majority of their instructors have completed a minimum of 500 hours of Yoga Alliance–approved curriculum, and many of their senior teachers have been honing their craft for at least 20 years.

With their locations now closed, they’re making their online yoga platform, MyYogaWorks, free with promo code ONLINE. These classes range from restorative to sweat-inducing practices and serve beginners and seasoned yogis around the clock, all day. Every day. Excuse for not trying it at least once? NONE!