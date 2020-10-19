The “How to Suck Less” series wasn’t a series until we realized that to suck a little less we should make it one and so we have. Chess, crafting masks and monstering are just a few of the activities we’ve covered so far. Here is pro skateboarder Corey Duffel on how to get better at what he does best.

My mom always wanted her kids to be happy, so she was down with what I wanted to do. She knew skateboarding was important to me, so she allowed me to start traveling the country on tours when I was 13. It’s been 23 years now and I still love it (and my mom is still happy knowing that I’m doing what I love).

I’m 36 and just had an osteoarticular transfer system surgery. That’s when they use cadaver cartilage and bone transplants on a lateral femur. I was already nursing a broken hip when I slipped on some trash at the skate park my first week rolling after five months off. I tore my articular cartilage. Because of the pandemic it took five months to get the operation. The atrophy in my legs is terrible from taking so much time off, so it will be a tough recovery. Nothing is ever the same after a major injury, and every injury changes the way we live and perform. Fingers crossed that I recover strong and can continue to skate.

If you can’t handle pain, you won’t be able to hang: Skateboarding hurts.

I still don’t know what to do with my life. I enjoy talking with people and trying to inspire others to go after goals and do what they love. I also love spinning 45s and introducing people to underground music. Whether it’s skateboarding or another activity, I try to do my best. Skating — street skating mostly — just happens to be what I love most.

Cops and good Samaritans — aka fun-haters or, as they’re now known, Karens — are still doing whatever they can to prevent people from enjoying themselves on skateboards. Which is why we have to be strategic when dealing with the streets.

How to Suck Less at Skateboarding: A Primer