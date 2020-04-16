Golden Annivearthary: Earth Day Turns 50

OZY's original series Golden Annivearthary explores the last 50 years of Earth Day — and what’s coming up next.

With millions of people social distancing and sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day’s planned 50th anniversary celebrations have been derailed. But it turns out Earth is still here and we can still celebrate it.

This original OZY series takes you back to the beginning — to the weird conspiracy theories floating around when Earth Day was founded — and into the future, where you’ll find out about the new trends in environmental music and meet the people who are making all of us citizens scientists as we continue our fight to save the planet.

Is Greta Thunberg the Most Influential Protest Musician … Without Actually Singing?

From pop sensation Billie Eilish to random death metal remixes on YouTube, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has become a major musical influence, with her words being remixed into all sorts of genres to form a mini-genre of its own.

The Weirdo Conspiracy Theory About Earth Day and Lenin

From before Earth Day’s founding to today, one detail has caught the imagination of some on the far-right: that April 22 is also Vladimir Lenin’s birthday.

Three Smart New Climate Change Books That Are Sort of … Hopeful?

It’s easy to get mired in despair over the state of the planet, but the point of Earth Day protests and cleanups is that people can in fact make a difference. So if you’re feeling unable to move, turn to these books for some optimism and motivation.

She’s a Cheerleader … for Citizen Science

Darlene Cavalier cheered for sports teams in college — then formed an organization aimed at getting former cheerleaders into STEM careers. Now she’s turning that rah-rah spirit toward getting everyone into citizen science, a major Earth Day initiative.

The Giant Interlocking Plant Pots That Could Save Our Shorelines

Mangroves are rapidly disappearing as the planet warms, and the decline of the trees, which help prevent soil erosion, could set off a detrimental chain reaction. Meet the TetraPot, an attempt to save the mangroves, and thus the environment.

How to Celebrate Earth Day While Social Distancing

Plans for a worldwide cleanup have been derailed, but you can still help the Earth and Earth Day initiatives without breaking quarantine.