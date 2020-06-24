Best Books for Getting Breakup-Drunk To

Because those embarrassing, overly literary, late-night texts are not going to send themselves.

All of this novel coronavirus quarantining, with its attendant unremitting togetherness, might make you realize one thing … and that one thing is that in the likelihood that you actually live through this madness? Your relationship probably won’t. You think that’s a reach? Well, have you ever tried spending endless days and nights with YOU?

Bet you haven’t. So there you are. Your relationship is DONE, and if you did the dumping, yours are feelings of guilt, and if you were the dumped, you are probably in desperate need of something that will both occupy your mind and not interfere with your restorative drinking. We got it.

And not because we’ve been there too but … OK, well, yeah … because we’ve been there too. And because we’ve been there too, our picks are solid, stone-cold locks for getting you through the doldrums and out of the dire straits of both drink and depression and right back into the early stages of doing it all again.

Or like Charles Bukowski once said, “I remember awakening one morning and finding everything smeared with the color of forgotten love.”

Which is to say, here are the best books to read with the best drinks for wallowing in post-breakup depression.

File Under: “I Don’t WANT to Get Over It!” Something sort of sexy about the Roaring ’20s. Maybe it’s just that the café culture was heavily populated by people who could afford to hang out in cafés in Paris during the day without worrying about getting back to a job anytime soon. But when you think of Gertrude Stein, Djuna Barnes, Hemingway and Picasso, it’s the lesser names that always stick with me the most. Just sort of the semitragic aspect of being that close to greatness and being a footnote of that greatness. But, you know what? Better a footnote than no note at all. Which means you should be reading about the openly gay Natalie Clifford Barney, the lovelorn Lawrence Durrell, or the murder, bigamy and illegitimacy of Mary Elizabeth Braddon. Because remember, when you laugh, the world laughs with you. But when you cry? You cry alone. With a book to catch your tears.