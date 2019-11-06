Autumn Romance Reads: What’s Hot in Lust and Love

As the year winds down — and in some parts of the world, as the days grow shorter and the nights colder — it’s a good time to snuggle up with a good book. And by a good book we mean romance. Because all that happily-ever-after and fulfillment of desires? Well, it’s just the kind of thing that’s welcome in the hectic homestretch to the holidays (or whatever lies ahead for you in the upcoming months).

Romance has come a long way, baby. While it still delivers on long, lustful looks and raunchy romps, the genre also offers up more depth and breadth when it comes to characters and plots — overall, it’s becoming more inclusive. After all, love is for everybody.

Here are some romantic options to check out this fall:

Hot Romance Reads That Aren’t About Straight White People

These novels are packed with the usual steamy storylines. They just happen to feature queer or non-gender-conforming characters of color. Here are some of the best reads on the rack with LGBTQ leads and plots that include religious and cultural diversity.

Rom-Com Reads That Are Better Than Rom-Com Films

Yes, the rom-com novel is a thing (just check out the New York Times Best-Seller list). And yes, it can be even more satisfying to read a rom-com than to watch Love Actually for the 12th time. We’ve compiled a list of romance novels to substitute for a rewatch of When Harry Met Sally, Bridget Jones’s Diary or Sweet Home Alabama.

Getting Royal With Your Next Raunchy Read

Royal romance may not be new, but novels about it have been flourishing — royally. (Harry and Meghan may be responsible for that.) These recent romances will have you swooning over princes and duchesses, and oohing and aahing over their monarchial moves. All that grandeur and folly, we’re in.

The Satirical Romance Ahead of Its Time

Love, Stars and All That, described by some as a cult classic (it was published in 1994) as well as a “gentle romance satire,” brings together romance and astrology and features Indian leads. Considering how ethnically diverse characters and astrology are hot topics these days, this book was ahead of its time. Author Kirin Narayan, an Indian-born American anthropologist, tells us what her novel meant then, and what it means now.