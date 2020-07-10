8 Gifts to Bring Back the Fire in Long-Distance Relationships

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Being apart from your partner sucks. Though technology has made it possible for thousands of couples to maintain long-distance relationships (LDRs) all over the world, COVID-19’s travel bans and shelter-in-place orders have forced almost every non-cohabiting couple to enter an LDR. Now, more than ever, couples have to rely on creative solutions to fight isolation and feel like they’re together.

Whether you’ve been in an LDR for weeks or for years, you’re always searching for new ways to feel more connected. You’re not alone. As someone in a long-term LDR, I’m no stranger to wanting to close the emotional gap. I’m all too familiar with the pain of an uncertain future, of knowing my home exists in a person who lives an ocean away, of not wanting to wash the last sweater I was wearing when my partner hugged me.

The good news: Giving a thoughtful gift is a fantastic way to share something outside of FaceTime or Netflix Party. Year after year I’ve spent innumerable hours scouring the internet attempting to find a present that feels unique and intimate even when my partner and I are thousands of miles apart. These LDR gifts will allow you and your S.O. to stay connected no matter where you are.

Kickstart Your Morning What’s one of the first things you do every morning? Drink a hot cup of coffee or tea. Just like we all have that favorite shirt we wear every week, everyone tends to have a preferred mug. Give this minimalist monogrammed mug to your long-distance partner so they can have another little reminder of how much you love them every single morning. BUY NOW

Remember a Significant Place Gifts for a partner don’t always have to be covered with chocolate and hearts. When you’re in an LDR, you long to go back to a place that’s important to you both: where you met, where you had your first date or where you fell in love. Give your S.O. a memory of that place by getting its coordinates stamped onto this unique keychain. BUY NOW



Memorialize a Cherished Memory Does your S.O. keep your love letters, movie tickets and other memorabilia in a keepsake box for the lonely, rainy days? Immortalize one of those memories by getting it out of the box for good. Turn your vows, a love poem, the lyrics of your wedding song or anything else into this customized Words of Love necklace. With this gift, your partner can hold you closer to their heart every day. BUY NOW

Many Ways to Say I Love You Is your S.O. leaving for a year abroad? Or simply heading off to grad school in the next state? This message-in-a-bottle necklace stands out from other kinds of jewelry gifts. The message comes in three variations: “I love you to the moon and back,” E.E. Cummings’ famous poem “I Carry Your Heart With Me,” and Lewis Carroll’s “Golden Afternoon.” It’s a long-lasting gift of affection that won’t break the bank. BUY NOW

Little Knick-Knacks That Go a Long Way Looking for something small to mark special dates, like your anniversary or the day you met? Personalized calendar keychains offer a small but adorable reminder of important days for you and your loved one. BUY NOW

A Practical Gift for Practical People Some people just don’t like those classic couple gifts like jewelry or photo frames. We all know the struggle of trying to find a gift that’s both practical and personal. Not everyone would wear an embellished necklace, but everyone needs to eat. So give your S.O. this name-engraved cutting board, something they’ll use every day. BUY NOW

Wear Their Name Maybe you just aren’t a promise ring kind of person — and that’s OK. There are plenty of modern, less traditional jewelry alternatives that can show your promise of devotion to one another. For example, this personalized name bracelet! This product gives you the option to choose the style and color that best match your aesthetic. BUY NOW