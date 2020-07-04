Your Staycation Garden Wish List

One unexpected benefit of social distancing is that it has encouraged people to get closer to nature. What better way to bring wildlife into your backyard than with a hummingbird feeder? This affordable, handblown glass one uses bright coloring — fiery red or bold blue options are available — to attract birds, and its wide-mouth clear glass reservoir makes it easy to see, and to refill, nectar. It also contains four flower troughs for hummingbirds to sip water from and rest, which means your new guests may stay for a while. Retails for under $25.

