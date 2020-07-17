What to Buy to Make Your Bed the Best Ever

For the past few months of confinement, your bed has probably been your happy place: movie theater, reading nook, picnic blanket. Now that you and your bed are best friends, why not trick it out with the luxuries that will not only make it a serious hangout space but also help you get the best sleep of your life.

Bamboo Luxury Sheet Set

Are you sleeping on bamboo sheets yet? Sorry to be prescriptive, but it is literally the only way: They’re soft and always feel cool, which is a must during warm weather. Buy a few sets so that you don’t have to compromise your panda-level bamboo obsession and revert to inferior fabrics when you need to wash a set.

Faux Mink Throw Blanket

Come winter, you’re going to need some extra blankets to line your nest. This soft fake mink throw feels like the height of luxury but with a cruelty-free 21st-century vibe — no minks were harmed in the making of it.

Math Geek Throw Pillow

You could put this math-patterned pillow on your couch, but what happens when a co-worker spots it during a Zoom conference and asks you to explain the equations? Busted. Keep it in your bedroom instead where nobody will ask those unanswerable mathematical questions about the cool-looking squiggles.

Lavender Sleep Stick

You want your bedroom to be a place of calm and relaxation, and you can create that ambiance right before you drift off with this coconut oil and lavender formulation. Apply it to your forehead, temples, wrists … heck, apply it anywhere and everywhere. The more soothing lavender, the better.

Offline Eye Mask

Sure, they’re great for planes, but wearing an eye mask in bed is a game changer. No more will you bend the knee to the tyrannical sun streaming in your window.

Sunrise Alarm Clock

If your bedroom is short on windows, this is a great way to wake up in what feels like a natural fashion, far from the harsh beeping of a standard alarm clock. The natural light clock slowly gets brighter, simulating a sunrise, albeit one that you schedule.

Temperate Forest Spray

This scented spray serves a dual purpose. First, it disinfects your bed, which means you can spend more time in there without your bed becoming smelly. Second, it clings to your linens, so they’ll smell like a lush forest floor instead of a hipster enclave in Cleveland or wherever you happen to reside.

Glowing Crystal Lamp

Sure, you could use the overhead light like a chump. But for a real mood-setter, we like this selenite lamp. It makes us feel like we’re reading in the glow of cave phosphorus.